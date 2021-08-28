This high-rise apartment building in LA has a huge rooftop playground – Daily News

Imagine taking an elevator to the roof of your building and finding a walking path, a dog park, two swimming pools, yards and over 700 trees.

If you are at 1027 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles, you would see all of this and more.

Amidi Group’s recently completed luxury apartment building in downtown Los Angeles features an 88,000 square foot rooftop with walking trail, dog park, swimming pools, indoor gym, stations outdoor fitness, rooftop bar, grill stations with seating for outdoor gatherings, play areas, private cabanas and fire pits. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Underground parking and valet parking will be available, although the parking garage is not fully completed.

A project of Amidi Group, the upscale 10-story building caters to professionals in entertainment, tech and a variety of other fields who seek a luxury “live, work, play” lifestyle.

The building has 376 fully furnished living / working units ranging from 600 to 1,000 square feet. With WiFi service and utilities included, units are rented between $ 1,800 and $ 4,000 per month. The third floor of the building has 100 office spaces and several meeting rooms that are available to tenants and others who wish to rent the space.

Offices rent from $ 400 to $ 1,200 per month.

Company co-founder and CEO Rahim Amidi, an investor and tech entrepreneur with over 35 years of venture capital and commercial real estate experience, said he has everything a tenant could want.

“You just walk in with your suitcase and it’s all there,” he said. “This is the big difference between us and all the other products on the market.

Seventy people have already signed leases to move into 1027 Wilshire, Amidi said, and the company plans to sign an additional 100 leases per month in the coming months.

“We are getting our occupancy permit and people will start moving in this week,” he said on Tuesday.

‘Plug in and use’

The newly completed building complements the 18-story Amidi Group TENTEN apartment building across the street at 1010 Wilshire Blvd. It has been in operation for 12 years with a “Plug in and use”Synergy that will be passed on to the new building.

Plug and Play is the Amidi group’s global technology incubator that connects startups with businesses, venture capitalists, universities and government agencies. Based in Silicon Valley, it has 35 sites on five continents.

“It’s a place where startups come to get real estate services and seed money,” Amidi said. “We help them complete their business plans and present them to business partners. “

TENTEN organizes professional events every two weeks. It allows tenants to come together, share ideas and do business with each other.

“It could be a tech event, an entertainment event, or just a networking event,” Amidi said.

These services and the wide range of facilities on the roof are designed for tenants of the buildings, but Amidi Group is also planning to install an upscale bar and restaurant at 1027 Wilshire which will be open to the public.

This, the company said, will position the building as a place to bring together downtown professionals and members of the local community for business and leisure networking activities.

Alex Mojtahedi, CEO and Founder of Peachscore and a tenant of TENTEN, can testify to the energy that goes on there.

Peachscore, headquartered in the building, analyzes startup information in real time. Using this data, the company is able to generate a risk assessment for customers as well as a personalized intelligence report.

“I raised a few hundred thousand dollars by socializing with other people in the building,” Mojtahedi said. “Some have become my friends and some are angel investors. For a startup like us, or any other business, connections are essential. It looks more like a family than just an office space.

Amidi Group, through its various holdings and brands, manages over 1 million square feet of real estate space and has over $ 2 billion in assets under management. The company owns and operates several Hollywood Production Center workplaces in Hollywood, Glendale and Burbank.