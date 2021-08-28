‘Hamilton’ reopens at Hollywood Pantages

Hamilton returned to the Hollywood Pantages, and after 17 months without being inside a theater, I decided it was time to go back to the room where this is happening.

Believe me, your doubly vaccinated and well-masked theater critic did not take this step lightly. I followed the delta’s surge the way storm chasers watch for hurricane signals in the Caribbean.

My personal risk calculation, however, suggested it was time. I am relatively healthy and there is no one particularly vulnerable with whom I come in daily contact. In addition, until Succession returns this fall, I no longer have a television.

A voice in my head urges me to learn to live with this damn virus. I haven’t had dinner at a restaurant and tend to only see friends outside, but last month I boarded a plane for the first time since February 2020. This calculation seems subjective as it is subjective. But for most of us, the girth widens, cautiously but inevitably.

Hamilton felt like the welcome back to his roots. I had seen the show four times before, not counting laptop viewings on Disney +. I can’t think of another contemporary work that captures the propulsive vitality of musical theater in a more exciting way than Lin-Manuel Mirandas’ masterpiece.

For this first outing, I wanted to be dazzled. I wanted to sing in silence, not to piece together an unknown and perhaps indifferent plot.

Anticipating the stress of new COVID-19 protocols, I forgot about old stresses, crazy driving in Hollywood and Vine, the $ 25 parking fee (credit card only, please). The woman behind me came back after the intermission with a bag of crisps. Throughout Whatd I Miss, the opener for the second act, she didn’t just chew but seemed to be trying to pitch a tent with the wrapper.

On the positive side, no phone has tripped in my neighborhood. But when someone yelled something indecipherable towards the end of the show, I felt that clutch of panic that I haven’t experienced since the pandemic sent us into isolation. How quickly does the underground terror of living in a society plagued by gun violence return, I thought, once realizing that this was nothing but enthusiasm misinterpreted by members of the public.

These COVID-19 protocols have not been rigorously enforced. I was desperately eager to show my SMART digital health card which only took a month for the California Department of Public Health to fix. But when I asked the ticket checker if he wanted to see my proof of vaccination, he refused the privilege.

My companion was required to show his vaccination card when checking in his bag, but having no purse or package, I walked through this security checkpoint without worrying about the opportunity that came to me. was refused.

Inside the Pantages Art Deco Hall, theatergoers bustled about as chaotically, loudly, and bewildered as they are used to. Masks were worn as if they had been in fashion for a long time, a garment no more desired than some restrictive undergarments but socially necessary nonetheless.

It wasn’t until I entered the theater that I started to spot the scoffers. The first was a guy with his mask hanging from his chin like a capricious bandage. He seemed to be picking up an acquaintance who, by the way, was moving away from him, didn’t seem so impressed by his non-draped nose.

Right in front of me, an arrogant-looking man in his sixties sat without a mask for most of the show. Hamilton is long, almost three hours. That’s a long time for no usher to confront the smugness of a guy who assumed the rules didn’t apply to him.

I must have remembered more than once that my role was not as a class instructor. That I had come to relive live theater and that these breaches are part of the contract, as indelible as provocative texts and crumpled candy wrappers.

The high standard of the show, preserving the kinetic magic of Thomas Kails’ staging and Andy Blankenbuehler’s choreography, helped ease the tension. I was almost surprised at how good it was. Usually after a number of iterations away from Broadway the quality drops. But the vocals from this nationally touring production, starring Jamael Westman (who played the show’s title role in London, receiving an Olivier nomination), is as good as I’ve heard anywhere.

Beyoncé would undoubtedly be impressed by the sweet melodies emanating from Joanna A. Jones, who plays Alexander Hamilton’s wife, Eliza. As she walks across the stage with her sisters Sabrina Sloan, fierce Angelica and Taylor Iman Jones pert Peggy, the alluring energy of R&B transforms into tantalizing musical theater gear, reminding us all of what we’ve been missing.

Hamilton is dramatically built around numbers that only seem to improve upon repeating the visualization. Rory OMalley reveals the silliness of 1960s King George-style British pop songs with royal poise.

Nicholas Christophers Aaron Burr delivers the crushing heat in The Room Where It Happens, the song in which this cautious political operator gives us a glimpse into his murderous ambition. Carvens Lissaint finds the glory of the gospel in One Last Time, George Washington’s principled political farewell. And Simon Longnight, who plays both Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, can’t compete with the memory of Daveed Diggs, but he excels at rapping humorous retorts and clever banter.

Westmans Hamilton, slightly undernourished at first, cuts a deeper and deeper poetic figure as Hamilton’s tragic end approaches. The inner life of the characters is contained in this tender representation like a bedroom lit by the light of a bedside candle.

One question I was wondering was how well Hamilton would withstand a very different time than this musical first appeared in 2015. President Obama has long been removed from office, Donald Trump’s Twitter microphone has been extinct and has still been dealing with the racial calculation that is the enduring legacy of George Floyd’s unreasonable death.

Miranda has been criticized for whitewashing the founding fathers’ history of slavery. The politics of the spectacle, as I pointed out when I first encountered the off-Broadway work at the Public Theater, are less incisive than the theatrical style of musicals.

But I still believe that in the performance the casting of actors of color in historically white roles overwhelmingly communicates to the audience a message of equality, fairness and democratic sense that is impossible to argue with. The musical for me hasn’t aged a day.

In fact, he continues to speak directly to our time. The only time I felt my eyes become noticeably wet was when the battle for the War of Independence suddenly and unexpectedly swung in the direction of the rebel forces.

What, I asked myself grimly, are we fighting for today? The guy in front of me was defending his right not to wear a mask. The insurgents who stormed the Capitol on January 6 were scrambling for the right to overturn a free and fair election and install a tin dictator.

I couldn’t help but think also of the troops in Afghanistan who died this week trying to help evacuate those fleeing the Taliban. These Americans seemed to me to have more in common with our founders than all the political loudmouths who have lost all sense of the common good.

Hamilton, when you’re ready to return to the theater, deserves another look.