‘The Daily Show’ mocks Chris Cuomo in new clip: ‘Epic News Bro’

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” takes an asatiric look at the life and career of CNN presenter Chris Cuomo.

The almost 12 minute YouTube clip “Dailyshow-ography” released Thursday (as the Comedy Central show takes a summer hiatus) describes Cuomo as an “epic news brother.” He traces his school career, mocks Yale’s education as “the school of hard knocks”, his career in the news and his on-air jokes, and his unwavering support for his brother, the former governor of New York disgraced Andrew Cuomo.

“Chris could have used his last name for politics,” the narrator says, referring to his father Mario Cuomo, governor of New York from 1983 to 1994. “But that wasn’t his style. this, he used his last name to get into television journalism. “

After talking about Cuomo’s catchphrase “let’s go after” and his public battle with COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic, the biography takes a look at her relationship with her brother, which has come under close scrutiny, especially after AndrewCuomo was embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal.

“Chris would never go after his big brother, which became very clear when something happened that literally caused everyone in the country to turn on his big brother,” the narrator said.

Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor on August 10 after allegations of sexual harassment engulfed his administration and derailed his political future. Chris Cuomo was on vacation at the time and didn’t address his brother’s decision until the following week.

Cuomo breaks the silence:What future for the anchor?

Chris Cuomo said he refrained from covering the scandal on CNN due to his conflict of interest, but admitted giving advice to his brother on the sexual harassment allegations against him and revealed that he had urged the governor to resign.