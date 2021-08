HER to star in musical ‘The Color Purple’ (exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter

HER – the Oscar-winning singer-songwriter behind hits like “Best Part” and “Focus” – is in final negotiations to make her acting debut in a feature film in The color purple movie musical. Warner Bros. is the originator of the adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, itself an adaptation of the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning Alice Walker’s novel, on which the 1985 film directed by Steven Spielberg is based and Oscar nominated. The story centers on a woman named Celie Harris and follows her struggles throughout her life as an African American woman living in the South in the early 1900s. HER will play Squeak, who in the musical changes from a juke-joint waitress to an aspiring singer. (Rae Dawn Chong played the role in Spielberg’s original feature film.) Blitz Bazawule, the filmmaker behind Beyoncé’s forehead Black is king, is set to lead the new take on musicals. Marcus Gardley wrote the screenplay, adapted from the book by Marsha Norman and the score by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The movie is in pre-production, the cast is starting to come together, and the chemistry is reading now. Sources close to the production note that casting and creative decisions are made to bring the story and its themes to a new generation of viewers. With HER – who sources say is working with filmmakers to possibly perform a new original song for the film’s musical adaptation – In the heights star Corey Hawkins joined the film this week. Oprah Winfrey, who made her acting debut in Spielberg’s film The color purple and won an Oscar nomination, produced through its Harpo Films banner with Spielberg under its Amblin Entertainment. Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones, both behind the Broadway musical, will also be producing. Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Adam Fell and Mara Jacobs are the executive producers. Warners has set a release date for December 20, 2023. The color purple will be something of a reunion for HER and Warner Bros. During this year’s Academy Awards, the artist won the award for Best Original Song for “Fight For You” presented in the studio. Judas and the Black Messiah. ELLE, real name Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, broke out with EP ELLE volume 1 then 2017 eponymous HER, which has been nominated for several Grammys, winning two, including Best R&B Album. Most recently she released her first full album The back of my mind. It is replaced by CAA and MBK Entertainment.

