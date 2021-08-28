Lot Lewis Pullman by Stephen King Salem Bill Pullman – The Hollywood Reporter





In perhaps his biggest role to date, Lewis Pullman took the helm of New Line’s adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling novel, Lot of Salem. Gary Dauberman, who previously approached King as a writer on New Line’s successful two-part adaptations of This, wrote the screenplay and is directing the feature film project, which will begin filming in September in Boston. Pullman will play author Ben Mears, a man who returns to his childhood home in the Lot of Jerusalem in search of inspiration for his next book only to find that his hometown is the prey of a vampire, which leads him to form a motley group that fight the evil presence. David Soul starred in Parcelprevious screen adaptation of, the 1979 miniseries by Tobe Hooper, the horror filmmaker behind The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Fighting spirit. For New Line, the project sees the union of production teams behind two of its biggest horror franchises, Conspiracy and This. Atomic Monster’s James Wan and Michael Clear, including Conjuring The universe of films, including four written by Dauberman, has generated more than $ 2 billion worldwide, produced with Roy Lee of Vertigo, including This holds the record for the highest grossing horror film of all time with over $ 700 million worldwide. Mark Wolper also produces. Michael Bederman, Judson Scott of Atomic Monster and Andrew Childs of Vertigo are the executive producers, as does Dauberman. The role promises to be a breakthrough and a career for Pullman, who is the son of Bill Pullman, the beloved actor who has starred in films such as Independence day and While you were sleeping. Pullman Jr. is an actor in his own right, making his first feature films opposite his father in Western. Lefty Brown’s Ballad. He played a stage thief hotel manager in Drew Goddard’s Bad times at the El Royale, appears in Aliens: prey at night and the George Clooney miniseries, Catch-22. The actor now has several projects in the works, the most publicized being that of Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick, in which he plays a Navy fighter pilot supervised by Cruise. The film is currently slated for release at Paramount on November 19, 2021. It will also be seen with Josh Brolin in the upcoming Amazon series. Outdoor range. Pullman is replaced by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content.

