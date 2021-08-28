LPEA endorses cooperative approach to broadband development

The board of directors of La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) passed a resolution at its meeting yesterday clarifying the role of the cooperative in providing broadband services to local communities. The resolution, which was passed 11 to 1, outlines the following strategic objective of the LPEA for broadband communications: The LPEA will pursue a strategy of funding and partnership that will allow its members to connect to broadband. by 2030 without increasing electricity tariffs to do so.

On August 19, 2020, the LPEA Board of Directors voted to re-establish the Broadband Committee, initially established in August 2019. The committee was tasked with drafting a recommendation for a comprehensive broadband strategy, with the assistance of the external consultant Magellan Advisors, for consideration by the LPEA Board of Directors. Now that this is complete, the committee will be discontinued and the EPAA will move on to the next steps.

After a thorough process of reviewing our options and the impacts of those options, the LPEA Board of Directors is delighted to have a clear path to broadband, said LPEA Board Chair , John Witchel. I would like to thank our members for their active and enthusiastic participation in this process to date. This will be a boon to our community, as a strong broadband network is a powerful economic driver.

To this end, the LPEA does not invest funds beyond those already approved for the operation of our electricity grid, said Jessica Matlock, CEO of LPEA. The LPEA already planned to install 250 miles of fiber for reliability and safety reasons over the next five years, and which can now also serve as a highway for local broadband traffic. With this clear direction from the board of directors and through a combination of partnerships that capitalize on state and federal government grants, the investments of the EPAA can now be multiplied many times over to benefit our communities.

You can find more details about this process at https://lpea.coop/comité- broadband.

Speaking on behalf of the LPEA, it was great to see so many smiling faces at the recent La Plata County Fair. Thank you to those who came to say hello and make our price wheel spin.

We will have many more opportunities to connect in the coming months. We will be hosting our annual Member Appreciation Lunches on September 22 in Durango and September 23 in Pagosa Springs. Stop by for a free meal, live entertainment, and have a chance to win fun door prizes including an electric lawn mower!

Also, be sure to pre-register for the 2021 LPEA Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually on October 6 at 6 p.m. Read on for more details and other LPEA news.

LPEA 2021 Annual Meeting

Join LPEA for our 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting! The agenda includes presentations on the achievements of LPEA 2020, finances and a live question-and-answer session with our members. Pre-registration is required. Participants will be entered to win numerous door prizes. The winners will be drawn at the end of the meeting.

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Zoom

Agenda: to be determined

Registration: HERE

To support social distancing efforts amid COVID-19, the LPEA held a partial virtual annual meeting on Thursday, June 17, 2021 solely for the purpose of electing and serving on new directors.

LPEA 2020 Annual Meeting

To support social distancing efforts amid COVID-19, the LPEA held a partial virtual annual meeting on Saturday, May 16, 2020 solely for the purpose of electing and serving new directors. The remainder of the annual meeting has been canceled. In addition to the director election announcements, the LPEA responded to questions previously submitted by members. Questions and answers have been included in the LPEA Fact Checker.