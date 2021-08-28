Labor Day weekend festival with games, music, beer





– 9 p.m .: 5 Story Plongeon Saturday: – Noon: Fanfare show – 3 p.m .: Nugent School of Irish Dance Company – 5 p.m .: Lancerettes / orchestra – 6 p.m .: The Fries – 8:30 p.m .: Spungewurthy Sunday: – 6 p.m .: Cryin Out Loud – 8:30 p.m .: White Knuckle Weekend Gaming is a fairly unique feature of AlterFest. You can try your hand at Blackjack or Texas Hold Em from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight. Customers must be 21 years old to play. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Each year, AlterFest offers a wide variety of rides and games to keep children entertained. For a great deal on the rides, get $ 25 in unlimited ride bracelets from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday or from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. To explore Ferrari Fever: Premium sports cars on display at Kettering cruise next month Saturday will also offer special entertainment for children: – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m .: Make-up – 2 p.m .: Mike Hemmelgarn, comedy juggler and ventriloquist – 3 p.m .: Irish dance company Kids (and adults too) can also indulge in games like Duck Pond, Flarts, Junk Food Wheel, Nerf Basketball, Can Knock Down, Plinko, and Skeeball at AlterFest. If you’re feeling really lucky, you certainly don’t want to miss the tosses Sunday at 7pm. The last person standing wins a cash prize. Admission to the game is $ 5 per person. A corn hole tournament will also take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. Entry to the tournament is $ 20. Why stop at chicken when AlterFest has a variety of food vendors? Stock up on fair trade foods throughout the weekend. Familiar favorites include: burgers, hot dogs, Polish sausages, kids, pork tenderloin, pulled pork, onion rings, cabbage rolls, Italian sausage, nachos and macaroni au cheese. Beer, craft beer, wine and soda are some of the thirst-quenching drinks available at the festival. The Alter 5K in person will take place on Saturday at 8 a.m. Online registration is $ 20 per person and includes a bib and t-shirt. Registration will be $ 25 on race day. Participants can choose to pick up their race items at the back parking lot of Alter High School on Thursday, September 2 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. or on the morning of the race from 7 a.m. The virtual 5 km race can be run anytime between September 4-7. Those who wish to participate in virtual 5K can Sign up online for $ 20 per person. These races support Alter Cross Country. To explore Celebrate Bacon Fest this Saturday in Kettering Legend A crowd at AlterFest. CONTRIBUTED HOW TO GET THERE What: AlterFest 2021 When: 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, September 3; From noon to midnight on Saturday September 4; 1 p.m. to midnight Sunday, September 5 Or: Alter High School, 940 E. David Road, Kettering Cost: Free, with the ticket price More information: Website | Facebook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daytondailynews.com/what-to-do/family-friendly-fun-alterfest-returns-with-carnival-games-food-and-more-next-weekend/7APRYIPJDBDOBKNATCBE76FXOY/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos