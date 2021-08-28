Oxford Opens Godfrey Hotel Hollywood and Hollywood’s Largest Rooftop Site | New

ANGELS, August 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Oxford Capital Group, LLCand Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLCannounce the opening of the The Godfrey Hollywood Hotel, located at 1400 Cahuenga Boulevard (one block south of Sunset Boulevard), a 220-room luxury hotel with food and beverage outlets, including the SoCal-centric ALK restaurant and bar, a space backyard event with seven adjoining hospitality suites and the 12,000 square foot I | O Roof, featuring a 70 foot map projection video wall, two bars, a swimming pool, fire pits and a body of water.

Now open to the public, it’s Oxford 10e hotel in California and 12e in the western region. “We are delighted with the growth of the Godfrey brand and our continued national expansion,” said John W. Rutledge, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. “Our confidence in the dynamism of the emergence Hollywood sub-market makes us particularly excited about this project “.

“We are delighted to open our doors to what many see as the new center of gravity of Hollywood, coinciding with other newly built neighboring properties, including the state-of-the-art Netflix on Vine campus and the Jardine and The Rise Hollywood luxury apartment towers, ”said Peruri’s Nest, COO of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and partner of Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. “The positioning of the Godfrey Hotel is synergistic with the nearby offices / entertainment studios, luxury apartments and the many retail, dining and nightlife in and around Cahuenga Blvd.

The property combines the ethos of The Godfrey Hotel brand, known for its vibrant nightlife, vibrant restaurants, sophisticated architecture, cutting-edge technology, high-quality service culture and prime location with a captivating yet interior design. authentic and art reminiscent of old Hollywood. “The hotel is really in the center of Hollywood – surrounded by numerous dining options popular with locals and world-class attractions and entertainment venues ideal for visitors looking for the ultimate Los Angeles experience, ”said George Jordan, President of Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC.

The hotel’s curated art program and immersive interior design sets the stage for the ultimate Hollywood moments. The guest arrival experience begins with a private driveway and porte-cochre, with thoughtful touches including a glittering concrete floor that shimmers in the spotlight, a nod to that of hollywood red carpet flashing camera lights and retractable floor-to-ceiling glass walls, creating an interior-meet-exterior California to live. A large backlit wall serves as a backdrop to the recording experience.

After check-in, guests of the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood are treated to guest rooms equipped with king or double queen beds, as well as luxurious bathrooms with rainfall showers, brass finishes, and glass doors. Oversized TVs, desks, glass and wood barn doors, attractive woodwork and floors, and advanced in-room technology appeal to business and leisure travelers as well as families, making it the ideal setting for visitors from all walks of life. Unique to a number of rooms, guests can enjoy a Juliet balcony opening onto a private courtyard with lush greenery and lounge furniture. “We are delighted to begin welcoming guests to the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood as it is fast becoming one of the best hotels in town with unrivaled amenities in the heart of Hollywood, “said Andrews clay, Vice President of Operations, West Coast and General Manager of The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood at Oxford Hotels & Resorts. “In addition to all that the city has to offer, the hotel offers its guests a charming experience enhanced by distinctive accommodations, including the largest rooftop space in Hollywood. “

In the spirit of Angels’ green initiatives and Oxford’s eco-friendly management philosophy, the hotel offers valet and bicycle parking, electric vehicle charging stations, rooftop solar panels, energy efficient smart thermostats and environmentally friendly hotel operations.

Artwork and design

The Godfrey features personalized and interactive Art Deco-inspired pieces designed and crafted by Angels native artist Nick petronzio, in collaboration with Kevin Barry Fine Arts. The interiors of the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood were designed by The Gettys Group of Chicago and the exteriors were designed by Angelsbased in Steinberg Hart. The hotel evokes sophisticated glamor with an avant-garde attitude and eye-catching design. The hotel’s extensive art collection includes the one-of-a-kind “I love you” sculpture at the hotel entrance; a life-size sculpture in brushed bronze “Dress and Tuxedo”, evoking a dancing couple in the Old Hollywood style; and a seven-piece sculpture spelling out “Godfrey”. Hollywood, spanning over 6.5 feet high in the lobby. Other design highlights include a 70-foot map projection video wall, enabling hotel and guest content, as well as original and avant-garde artwork and striking architectural lighting. The furnishings throughout the property have been carefully selected to embody accessibility while remaining fashionable and sculptural.

I | O Rooftop, ALK and Courtyard Event Space

The ground floor has a restaurant and bar centered on SoCal, ALK, which also opens today, offering a high menu including a wide selection of plant-based and vegan options, as well as premium fish and meat dishes using California bright and fresh seasonal products. The retro-chic aesthetic is inspired by that of hollywood historical past and present while encouraging a social and vibrant atmosphere. Color palettes include smoky green and blush pink juxtaposed with black and white finishes, as well as design elements such as a large, draped pearl necklace hanging from the ceiling. Perched at the top of the hotel, I | O on the roof has the largest public place on the roof of Hollywood, spanning over 12,000 square feet. It perfectly blends indoor and outdoor spaces, offering two bars and a sparkling pool for quintessential sun-drenched people. Southern california to live.Guests and locals alike can mingle while enjoying light snacks and cocktails, with stunning views of Hollywood, Century City, and the skylines of downtown LA, as well as the iconic Hollywood sign. The event space in the courtyard and the seven adjacent hospitality suites provide unique private event possibilities. Room service is also available seven days a week for hotel guests.

About The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

Located in the bustling heart of southern california most emblematic district, The Godfrey Hollywood Hotelis one block south of Sunset Blvd. and is within walking distance of many of the area’s most desirable destinations. This includes the famous Hollywood Bowl Amphitheater, Universal Studios, Capitol Records Building, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Grauman’s Chinese Theater, Hollywood Pantages Theater, and more. With art made by Angels native artist Nick petronzio in partnership with the curator Kevin Barry Fine Arts, interior designer The Gettys Group and architect Steinberg Hart, this brand new 220-room hotel embodies the energy of and defines in a new way Hollywood. It comes at an exciting time for the neighborhood, as major entertainment, tech and creative houses now reside there, including Netflix, Live Nation, Fender and Buzzfeed. Locals and visitors alike enjoy the ALK property’s SoCal-centric Restaurant and Bar, a courtyard wine bar with multiple seating and the 12,000-square-foot I | O rooftop, complete with a projection video wall. 70 feet, two bars, a swimming pool, fireplaces and body of water. The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood is Oxford Hotels & Resortstene hotel in California and 12e in the western region.

About Oxford Capital Group, LLC

Oxford Capital Group, LLCis an award-winning international property investment, development and management firm focused on large-scale acquisitions, developments, redevelopments and operation-intensive real estate. Oxford, its affiliates and officers have participated in more than $ 3 billion real estate and private equity investments, with a primary focus on the hotel industry (over 15,000 hotel rooms); mixed-use projects rooted in the hotel industry, including multi-family (more than 1,000 units); housing for the elderly (over 3,000 units); urban retail; and parking.Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLCis its wholly owned hotel management subsidiary specializing in the operation, management and promotion of distinctive and upscale luxury lifestyle hotels, as well as food and beverage venues. Its growing national portfolio of luxury hotels and brands includes Audrey, Cass, Felix, Godfrey, Griffon, Julian, King George, Le MridienEssexChicago, London House, Hotel Los Gatos, Porter, Thompson (Chicago), Versey and Vertigo. It also has a growing collection of restaurants, rooftops, bars, and pool-centric food and drink venues. These include About Last Knife (ALK), I | O Rooftop, LH Rooftop, Ruka, and WTR.Oxford Living, LLCis its platform for investment and management of housing for seniors.Oxford Residential, LLCis its multifamily development subsidiary.

