Bollywood actor Sonu Sood meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, agrees to become Delhi government brand ambassador





Actor Sonu Sood (right) meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (left) | Photo credit: ANI New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood met with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the nation’s capital on Friday. At a joint press conference, Kejriwal confirmed that Sonu Sood has agreed to become the brand ambassador for the Delhi government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ program, which will soon be launched. Meanwhile, Sonu Sood said: “Today I had the opportunity to guide thousands of students. There is no better service than to guide students. I am sure that together we can and we will. “ It comes after the Maharashtra Congress prepared a 25-page strategy document in which it recommended that the party screen actors Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh or model Milind Soman as mayoral candidate. The strategy paper was prepared by Mumbai Congress Secretary Ganesh Yadav. Sood has been recognized for his extraordinary philanthropic and humanitarian work since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic last year. The actor also received praise from politicians. In June of this year, the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, KT Rama Rao, called Sood a “superhero” and praised him for his selfless work in helping people fight the COVID-19. From sending migrants to their respective home towns, providing hospital beds, medical aids to setting up oxygen factories in different towns, Sonu Sood has been hailed as a ‘messiah’ by Internet users for helping the Indians. Like Sood, fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has no ties to any political party, but is hugely popular among young people across the country, which could be one of the reasons Yadav came up with his name in the project as well. Sood had also met with the Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, in April this year, with the state government appointing him as ambassador for the state’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign. In the announcement, Amarinder Singh thanked him for supporting the government’s campaign. “Happy to share this actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood to be the brand ambassador for the Punjab COVID-19 vaccination campaign. I thank him for supporting our campaign to reach out and protect all Punjabi, and I appeal to everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible, ”the CM said in a tweet.

