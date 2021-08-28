Pop-Up Burgers Chris N Eddys opens his first restaurant in Hollywood today





Street burger sensation Chris N Eddys opens its new brick and mortar location in Hollywood tonight, August 27. The shop at 5539 Sunset Boulevard is the first for owners Chris Karimian and Eddy Poghosyan, and is just the latest pop-up to do good to open a storefront after starting out as a street food operator in the time of the pandemic. The colorful space almost looks like the very first Daves Hot Chicken restaurant on Western, with colorful walls, an illuminated neon sign, and a real sense of fun. The new location maintains daily hours from noon to midnight. The colorful interior of Chris N Eddys. Chris N Eddys In other news: The Little DomThe team partners with the Hollywood restaurant Banh Yes for an ephemeral farmers market this Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and much more to take out at the popular Hollywood Farmers Market.

Tabula Rasa opens a wine store in North Hollywood. East Hollywood bar and retail store land at 5124 N. Lankershim Boulevard, said And now LA. Owner Zach Negin previously announced the arrival of NoHo on Instagram.

Redbirds Happy hour is back at the bar, with room for indoor and outdoor dining (as part of the retractable roof configuration of the dining rooms). That means lots of $ 10 cocktails, snacks, and wines by the glass. Santa Monica Brew Works collaborates on a new golden mocha portage beer with local legends Groundwork Coffee.

The Los Angeles Times has a new list of breakfast burritos out, including LA heavyweights like Doubting Thomas, San Pedros Chori-Man, and Lilys in Malibu.

Jeremy Fall partners with Mels Drive-In on a new breakfast sandwich, with fried chicken, cheese and croissant bread. Yes, breakfast.

