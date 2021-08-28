Priyanka Chopra asked to choose between Bollywood and Hollywood. Look at his response | Bollywood





Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas chose to “quit” the It’s Tricky challenge on Instagram when asked to choose between Bollywood and Hollywood. Taking Instagram Reels, Priyanka took part in the trend in which people answer questions posed to the Run-DMC song Its Tricky. In the video, Priyanka Chopra wore a white cropped top paired with blue denim shorts and kept her hair down. She chose between two options shown on the right and left sides of the screen and danced in the direction of her choice. Priyanka chose the ‘regular cut’ over the ‘annual chop’, opted for ‘quality’ over ‘quantity’, chose ‘scrunchies’ over’ hair ties’, the ‘metal straw Rather than “paper straw” and “hot hair rinse” rather than “cold hair rinse”. Priyanka chose ‘iced coffee’ over ‘hot coffee’, she stood with her arms outstretched over the ‘conditioner’ and ‘hair masks’ options, she opted to ‘dry’ rather than ‘tumble dry’ air ‘,’ brush ” comb ‘,’ blanket ‘on’ kiss gray ‘and’ shower AM ‘on’ shower PM ‘. However, when asked to choose between “Bollywood” and “Hollywood”, Priyanka replied, “I quit”. Captioning the post, she wrote: “Some questions better left unanswered (blinking face emoji) #ThisorThat @anomalyhaircare.” + The video was shared on her Instagram account hours after Priyanka informed her fans that she was injured while filming her upcoming Citadel spy series. Priyanka shared a selfie on Friday in which her eyebrow had a cut in the middle and her cheek and forehead were smeared with bloody wounds. Priyanka asked her fans, “What’s real and what’s not?” In the follow-up post, the actor revealed that the scar on his eyebrow is real, while the blood marks on his cheek are fake. Currently filming in London, Priyanka had also shared photos of the sets. Citadel, the Amazon-backed project is produced by the Russo Brothers. Game of Thrones star Richard Madden is also one of them. Read also | Priyanka Chopra is injured on Citadel film sets, shares photos of her injury. See here Priyanka will also be seen in Text For You, which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in The Matrix: Resurrections and the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, which will mark the return of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar as a director.

