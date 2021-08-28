Bollywood Spectacular to add to the excitement of Godiva!





Posted on Thursday, August 26, 2021 As part of the partnership for this year’s Godiva Festival, Coventry City of Culture Trust will present a specially commissioned Bollywood Spectacular alongside super producer Steel Banglez on the main stage, as well as British Bangladeshi performers attending this year’s event. . Coventry City of Culture Trust commissioned London Mela producers, Remarkable Productions, to program this selection of exciting South Asian artists at the festival. Councilor Abdul Salam Khan, Deputy Head of Coventry City Council and Cabinet Member for Events, said: “The big addition of some great South Asian artists brings another exciting offering to this year’s Godiva Festival. One of the main goals of the festival is to try to appeal to a large and diverse audience and I’m sure the high standard and national profile of these artists will raise the profile of the event and we look forward to a great week. -end. Laura McMillan, Director of Audience Strategy at the Coventry City of Culture Trust, said: “The Godiva Festival is a vital part of Coventry’s cultural calendar, and we are delighted to support it for the fifth time. We’ve worked with City Council before to shine the spotlight on the UK’s incredible South Asian music scene, and this year is no different as we’re bringing some really special programming to War Memorial Park. We can’t wait for everyone to experience it. On Saturday September 4th, Godiva welcomes two up-and-coming British Asian female stars to the next stage and brings super producer Steel Banglez back to the main stage. Steel bracelet, Great British producer who has worked with artists such as J Hus, Dave, Krept and Konan, Yungen and Mist, last appeared at the Godiva Festival in 2019 in the Rhythm Tent, this year we are bringing it back by popular demand, this time for a barnstorming Main stage set at 6.15pm. Also appearing on Saturday, this time on The Next Stage – two strong female artists – British singer and model Panjabi, the Incredible Bambi baths, followed by Australian singer and Maltese Indian Celina Sharma. Naz and Mumzy are both of Bangladeshi descent and represent British Bangladeshi artists at the festival. On Sunday September 5th, we present a unique collaboration on the Godiva Main Stage, Bollywood jam. Starring a multiple award-winning Bollywood star Kanika kapoor collaboration with British Asian singer Momzy stranger and Bollywood Dance Company Bollyflex, directed by Naz choudhury. The Bollywood Jam is supported by one of Coventry’s most famous sons – DJ superstar Panjabi MC. The Bollywood Jam and Panjabi MC take place on Sunday, September 5 between 2:05 p.m. and 2:55 p.m. Panjabi MC is on stage at 1:45 p.m. The Bollywood Jam will fill the main stage of the Godiva Festival with music and dance from Bollywood – expect the stage to be filled with dancers and features popular classic Bollywood and urban music from Mumzy and the Bollywood superstar. Kanika Kapoor. The Godiva Festival takes place September 3-5 in the city’s War Memorial Park and features three days of live music, family-friendly attractions, and entertainment. For the full list of artists and the full program of attractions, visit www.godivafestival.com/lineup Advance tickets offering a discount before the day’s entry prices, are available until Thursday, September 2 and can be purchased at www.godivafestival.com/buytickets The Godiva Festival is brought to you by Coventry City Council, in association with Free Radio and Greatest Hits Radio and supported by Coventry City of Culture Trust.

