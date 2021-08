Flashback Friday! Do you remember Riya Sen from ‘Style’? This is what she’s been doing since leaving Bollywood | Hindi Movie News – Bollywood

There was a time when Riya Sen was one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actresses. Her beauty, her cute childish innocence, her actress chops had everyone under her spell. She waltzed into the world of glamor with Falguni Pathaks song Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi at the age of 16 in 1998. Her subsequent appearance in the 2001 film Style pushed her further into the limelight, making her ‘she a well-known name. After starring in several movies like “Qayamat”, “Dil Vil Pyar Vyar”, “Apna Sapna Money Money”, “Heyy Baby” and “Jhankaar Beats” to name a few, she has disappeared from Bollywood. Many assume that she quit making films. But this is not the case. The actress always does what she loves – play. The only difference is that she went from Bollywood at the Bengali and Telugu cinema. Why did she leave Bollywood, you ask? Well, she once revealed the reason in an interview a few years ago. Recalling the reasons why she left the industry at the height of her popularity, Riya said people probably thought she was a bad actress because she was never comfortable playing roles that were so popular with her. described as sexy, the kind of roles that were all about clothes. wear and makeup that we do. She added that the sexy and bold labels made her feel terrible and horrible. She had said that it made her uncomfortable playing all of these roles, wearing a miniskirt, running around and being cute and that’s why she chose to quit Hindi cinema. A few years ago, she even became a certified yoga teacher and trainer. She’s not your usual actress. She comes from a royal family. She is the daughter of Royal Tripura Bharat Dev Varma and actor-turned-politician Moon Moon Sen and is the sister of the Bollywood actress. Raima sen. She is also the granddaughter of Suchitra Sen, a legend of Bengali cinema. Not many people know that the actress married her longtime boyfriend, Shivam Tewari, in a secret ceremony in Pune in 2017. They were married according to Bengali traditions. At the moment, Riya is currently in Uttarakhand filming a murder mystery film called “Death Tale”. The actress, who always remains connected with her fans via social media, had recently shared the update on her Twitter account. Sharing a gorgeous photo of herself, she tweeted: “I’m currently filming in gorgeous Uttarakhand for DEATH TALE. A thrilling 90 minute murder mystery in Hindi. Produced by Joydeep Biswas Directed by Shawn Arranha and shot by Amit Singh . With a team of talented actors, Ayaz Khan, Atul Verma, Garima Jain and Aditya Lakhia. ‘ Read moreRead less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/videos/entertainment/hindi/flashback-friday-remember-riya-sen-from-style-this-is-what-shes-been-up-to-since-quitting-bollywood/videoshow/85678664.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos