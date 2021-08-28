1) The White Tiger

This film co-produced by Ava DuVernay is based on a New York Times bestseller of the same title. The White Tiger follows Balram (Adarsh ​​Gourav), a man who comes from poverty and aspires to become the chauffeur of a wealthy heir. And one Parasite-The turn of events coupled with street intelligence and Balram’s cunning make things go crazy.

BROADCAST NOW

See the original post on Youtube

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

2) Tribhanga

After her writer ex-mother falls into a coma, actress and single mom Anuradha (Kajol) reflects on their strained relationship and the choices she made as she faces a difficult time between herself and her. own daughter Masha (Mithila Palkar).

BROADCAST NOW

See the original post on Youtube

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

3) the train girl

Like the movie of the same title with Emily Blunt, The girl on the train is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 novel. Mira (Parineeti Chopra) is a divorced woman who, on her daily commute, fantasizes about a couple she sees through the train window. But one day she sees something shocking happen. Soon his trauma and his personal life come to an end.

BROADCAST NOW

See the original post on Youtube

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

4) Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Although this film premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival in 2019, it is now getting the theatrical release it deserves in 2021. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi tells the story of Ramprasad’s (Naseeruddin Shah) family as they all come together under one roof to perform a ritual 13 days after his death. And during those 13 days, they became aware of their family.

BROADCAST NOW

See the original post on Youtube

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

5) Master

Alcoholic professor John “JD” Durairaj (Joseph Vijay) falls out of favor with his colleagues and the school administration because of his popularity. He then becomes a teacher in a juvenile prison and confronts Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi), a vengeful man with a troubled past who takes advantage of children.

buy now

See the original post on Youtube

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

6) Pagglait

A young woman is widowed just five months after her wedding day, and as death shocks her entire family, she is unable to mourn. After discovering that she is the sole beneficiary of her husband’s five million rupee insurance policy, she sets off on a journey to explore her new life … but also finds out who she married.

BROADCAST NOW

See the original post on Youtube

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

8) Roohi

Two friends are hired to kidnap a bride as part of their village tradition, but one of them falls in love with the kidnapped person and the other falls in love with the spirit that ends up possessing her.

BROADCAST NOW

See the original post on Youtube

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

9) Ajeeb Dastaans

Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four beautiful short films that delve into unexpected relationshipsfrom a loveless marriage to a history of caste discrimination in the workplace.

BROADCAST NOW

See the original post on Youtube

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

10) Tuesdays and Fridays

Best-selling author Varun (Anmol Dhillon) and entertainment lawyer Sia (Jhataleka Malhotra) love each other enough but are not ready to commit to dating. So they make a deal: they are only allowed to meet and be in love on Tuesdays and Fridays.

BROADCAST NOW

See the original post on Youtube

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

11) Mimicry

Mimi (Kriti Sanon) is a beautiful and young aspiring actress from a small town. An American couple spots her during one of her performances and asks her to be the surrogate mother of their child for a large sum of money. She agrees, but things get very complicated when they later decide they don’t want the baby anymore.

BROADCAST NOW

See the original post on Youtube

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

12) Sardar Ka Grandson

Amreek (Arjun Kapoor) wants to make her grandmother’s last wish come true, which is to go to Lahore and visit the house which symbolized the love and life she and her husband made for themselves. When this plan fails, Amreek decides to literally bring him the house.

BROADCAST NOW

See the original post on Youtube

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

13) Haseen Dillruba

Rani Kashyap (Taapsee Pannu) is under investigation for the murder of her husband. She speaks with the police and opens up the details of their troubled marriage, but while her stories are meant to bring them closer to the killer, they only seem to cloud the truth.

BROADCAST NOW

See the original post on Youtube

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

14) Jagame Thandhiram

Suruli (Dhanush) is a gang member who travels to London to help an overseas crime lord defeat his rival, and while he expects everything to be okay, he ends up being forced to face moral dilemmas that he did not expect.

BROADCAST NOW

See the original post on Youtube

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

16) 83

This upcoming Indian sports drama is a biopic that tells the story of the country’s phenomenal cricket team that won the 1983 World Cup.

See the original post on Youtube

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

17) Adhar

Pharsua (Vineet Kumar Singh) is a villager from Jamua, and he becomes the first in his community to obtain his Indian Resident ID card. But when the village priest tells him that this change of events will eventually lead to the death of his wife, he sets out to try to change things. But no one outside his village will listen to him and hear his concerns.

See the original post on Youtube

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

18) 14 Phère

This comedy-romance highlights love at a time when the caste system persisted. The protagonists of the film defy the odds by starting a plot to cheat their families and be together forever.

See the original post on Youtube

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

18/18 SLIDES