Priyanka and Bollywood Stars Winner of Canada’s Drag Race To Perform At #BollywoodMonster Mashup





The 2021 online festival lineup includes Raftaar, Javed Ali, Harshdeep Kaur and more Posted on August 27, 2021 The biggest festival in Canada celebrating South Asian culture is back for 2021: #BollywoodMonster Mashuppresented by TD Bank Group challenges you to #Stay Home for Seven Days in September with Live Headlining Performances Reigning Canada’s Drag Race champion Priyanka, as well as Bollywood royalty Javed Ali, Harshdeep Kaur and Raftaar. The annual festival takes place virtually during the second week of September, with fun activities for the KidZone family including dance lessons, music, painting and more, as well as live interviews and showcases. #MonsterArts for Seniors starting at 4 p.m. ET September 6-9. Then they’ll close the week with two grand finale concerts on September 10 and 11 starting at 6 p.m. ET, featuring the aforementioned headliners, original acts from Bollywood x Caribbean, a special music and dance production. titled “#BollywoodMonster Orchestra: Rags to Riddim”, and more. You can take the #StayHome challenge further with behind-the-scenes access to the concert series via the #BollywoodMonster Concert AMA. The festival concert and family fun parts will take place on Facebook Live. Ahead of the September lineup, #BollywoodMonster Mashup presented by TD Ready Commitment’s South Asian Legacy online commemoration will debut on Instagram Live this August 29 at 12 p.m. ET with an interactive encounter with Raftaar (Dhaakad from the film Dangal) and Javed Ali (Kun Faya Kun fromRock star). Did we mention that everything is completely free? This year’s #BollywoodMonster Mashup presented by TD hosts is Canadian Screen Award winning actor and comedian Amish Patel alongside media figures Amin Dhillon, Dilshad Burman and Emmy winner Patricia Jaggernauth . Festival executive director Vikas Kohli said in a statement: #BollywoodMonster Mashup presented by TD is a party where everyone is welcome. This year, Indians, Pakistanis, Guyanese, Jamaicans and people from all walks of life are cooking up good times for you. We’re going big with Bollywood stars Raftaar, Javed Ali, Harshdeep Kaur and Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka. We become interactive with live Q&A, contests and family activity days; we have Bollywood dance meets the Backstreet Boys, we have Chutney meets a marching band, we have kids’ crafts, we have senior dance classes. Sign up to our Monster Haul for free offers, exclusive invites, and to support local businesses while singing and dancing with us. The festival is presented by monster, an award-winning non-profit organization dedicated to sharing the arts with children and the elderly. Their 2018 production of #BollywoodMonster Mashup was ranked as the # 1 Festival Experience in Celebration Square by the City of Mississauga. Take part in the tasty pleasure by registering for the festival websiteand / or RSVP to Event on Facebook. Again, everything is available for free, the #BollywoodMonster is gearing up to be something you might not want to find under your bed.

