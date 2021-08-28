5 reasons why you should watch this thriller by Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur





Amin Hajee’s thriller Koi Jaane Na contains elements of a ‘classic Bollywood film’ with a fantastic plot, an intriguing start followed by an enthralling climax. The film stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur, who have outdone themselves with phenomenal performances. Here are the top reasons why we think you shouldn’t miss the film’s world television premiere on Sony MAX this month. Amin Hajee the hidden gem of Bollywood Koi Jaane Na is directed by Amin Hajee, who played the silent drummer, Bagha, in Lagaan (2001). Amin’s work has never failed to amaze audiences with his unique directing style. He truly is the “hidden gem of Bollywood” that sparked many important conversations with his films over a period of time. The return of Kunal Kapoor Audience favorite Kunal Kapoor is back and with a return of dhamakedaar! We all have to agree as he steals the show and looks extremely stunning in his Sardar outfit and girlish outfit. Kunal’s multi-layered characters will make you want more of his onscreen presence! Since making his Bollywood debut in 2004, the actor has carved out a niche for himself and won millions of hearts across the country. Amyra Dastur in a never seen before avatar Amyra’s performance in the movie as Suhana will surprise you. Now that we’ve always seen her play this bubbly, cheerful, distressed girl in all of her movies, this one is sure to wow audiences. Amyra’s radically different character will make you want to stand up and appreciate her caliber. Har Funn Maula, Ishq Karo Dil Se and more The biggest draw of the film is its catchy music with very good songs like “Har Fun Maula” (with Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam), the title track and “Ishq Karo Dil Se”. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rochak Kohli, Amaal Mallik and Abhijit Vaghani. If you’re in the mood to groove with your friends or take off your headphones and hang out alone, you must have these amazing songs on your playlist. An exciting and mysterious plot The film centers around an author (Kunal Kapoor) who is grappling with his failed marriage and a writer’s block finds himself in unexpected trouble. He experiences that a blackmailer threatens him to reveal his identity. Meanwhile, he meets a beautiful young girl with a dark past. Interesting enough? Together, can they overcome their demons and live happily ever after? Get your answers to all the mysteries by watching the movie with your family on August 29 at 12 p.m. only on Sony MAX. Must read: Shershaah, Soorarai Pottru topped an IMDb list with 8.9 and 9.1 votes respectively with nearly 1 Lakh votes Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/koi-jaane-nas-world-premiere-5-reasons-why-you-should-watch-this-kunal-kapoor-amyra-dasturs-thriller/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos