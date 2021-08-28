New song ‘Thalaivii’ released, Randhir Kapoor’s last words to Rishi; Bollywood recap for August 27

Teaser of the song ‘Thalaivii’ ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’; Song released on Monday, says Kangana

After announcing the new theatrical release date, the filmmakers of Thalaivii shared the teaser for the film’s first romantic song titled Teri AankhonMeinon on Monday. The creators of the Kangana Ranaut biopic also announced that the song will be released on Monday, August 30. Teri Aankhon Mein’s short video gives a glimpse of a beautiful portrayal of Jayalalithaa and MGR’s on-screen romance. Watch the video below.

Here’s What Randhir Kapoor Told Brother Rajiv Before He Died From Cardiac Arrest

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who lost his two popular brothers, Rishi and Rajiv within a year at a young age, has broken the actor down completely. Randhir, who has lost two of his pillars in a year, recently spoke about his last conversation with Rajiv before his death. Randhir said they last spoke to each other the night before his death and the actor was drinking in his bedroom.

Sunny Leone goes to airport to catch her flight, fans have fun and call her ‘relatable’

A video of actor Sunny Leone sprinting for his flight at Mumbai airport has been circulating on social media. The video uploaded by a paparazzi account showed how the Jism 2 actor was in such a rush that she almost started running inside the airport to board his flight. Seeing the video, his fans had fun reacting and sharing similar experiences.

Riya Sen heartbroken by the Afghan crisis; Said “my heart goes out to them”

The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover has sent shockwaves across the world and Indians have also been following the situation and voicing concerns on social media. Big names in the film industry have shared their views and concerns about the situation. As shocking images emerge of the nation from day to day, the most recent being of the explosions at Kabul airport, Riya Sen is the latest to declare her heart goes out to those fighting the situation.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira can’t keep calm as Aparshakti and Aakriti welcome baby girl

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja, recently welcomed their first child. The couple were lucky enough to have a baby girl earlier today, whom they named ArzoieA Khurana. Here’s how Arzoie’s uncle and aunt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap shared their excitement upon her arrival.

IMAGE – RANDHIR KAPOOR, IG BY SUNNY LEONE & TWITTER BY MANOBALAV