Some Bollywood stars have really weird opinions about things that make us want to sit down with them and have a one-on-one chat about what’s going on (or was) in their heads. Here are a few of them.

1. Juhi Chawla is against 5G, to the point that she has taken legal action to court.

2. Pooja Bedi is against Covid vaccinations, and thinks they are “sinister and illogical”.

3. Kangana Ranaut has a problem with the word “India” andthinkit should be renamed to ‘Bharath’.

4. Sonam Kapoor thinks it was her “karma” that she was born into a family of successful actors.

5. Akshay Kumarthinkhis job is “more dangerous than any other job.”

6. Whereas Saif Ali Khan thinks that the work of an actor is comparable to that of doctors.

7. Rakhi Sawant oncenotedthat ceiling fans should be banned as they lead to suicide.

