Some Bollywood stars have really weird opinions about things that make us want to sit down with them and have a one-on-one chat about what’s going on (or was) in their heads. Here are a few of them.

1. Juhi Chawla is against 5G, to the point that she has taken legal action to court.

2. Pooja Bedi is against Covid vaccinations, and thinks they are “sinister and illogical”.

If 99% survive covid with or without a vaccine, the government should focus on isolating, vaccinating and masking THOSE who have COMBORBITIES and are in the at-risk bracket.

DO NOT VACCINE the whole world!

& certainly not discriminate against the unvaccinated! It is illogical and sinister! Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) August 26, 2021

3. Kangana Ranaut has a problem with the word “India” andthinkit should be renamed to ‘Bharath’.

4. Sonam Kapoor thinks it was her “karma” that she was born into a family of successful actors.

Today on Father’s Day I would like to say one last thing, yes I am my father’s daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I am privileged. It’s not an insult, my dad worked really hard to give me all of this. And this is my karma where I was born and to whom I was born. I am proud Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

5. Akshay Kumarthinkhis job is “more dangerous than any other job.”

6. Whereas Saif Ali Khan thinks that the work of an actor is comparable to that of doctors.

7. Rakhi Sawant oncenotedthat ceiling fans should be banned as they lead to suicide.

What in the world ?!