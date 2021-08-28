Kanye West Takes Chicagoans to Church on Donda Listening Night | Chicago News





As different images of Kanye West’s late mother, Donda West, paraded across screens at Solider Field on Thursday night, speakers filled the stadium with a repeated word: Donda. Donda. Donda.

Originally scheduled to start at 9 p.m., Chicago rapper Kanye West took the stage nearly two hours late for his listening night, which recreated his South Shore home. Standing beneath a replica of this house, topped with a cross, West was joined by Marilyn Manson, who currently faces multiple sexual assault charges, and DaBaby, who received backlash this summer for homophobic comments. There were also creative cohorts from Westside: Westside Gunn, Don Toliver and Travis Scott.

Regarding COVID-19 safety protocols, negative test results and proof of vaccination were not required, but vaccines were available on site.

The stadium, with a normal capacity of 63,000, was limited to around 38,000 fans due to COVID-19 protocols.

With the porch serving as the home’s unofficial stage, fans watched from the stands as the rapper played his latest album Donda, which recently ended while living at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Soldier Field, however, could best be described as odd. The artist stood in shades of blues and fog with a mask covering his face as he moved his body, saying only the lyrics.

Around the replica of West’s childhood home stood a wrap-around fence, where dancers dressed in SWAT-like gear moved to the beat of the beats; sometimes posing, often dancing or running in circles around the house.

Each song offered a different variation of church melodies, with rap lyrics and phrases sung to sweet church hymns. Instead of the lyrics for the new songs, West offered Bible verses, with about one or two per song.

It prompted someone in the crowd to say, I guess we should have brought a Bible.

As a song featuring The Weeknd began to play, Isaiah 41:10 appeared at the bottom of the screen: So don’t be afraid, for I’m with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will support you from my right right, declares the Scripture.

The verses seem to go hand in hand with the lyrics they accompanied, collectively telling the story of West’s confused and emotional journey to redemption in an unlikely gospel concert.

AsJames 2: 14-26 flashes on the screen, the words This one about Donda, about my mom I made a promise, are heard in the background on a dark melody. The tempo changes rapidly when a sampled version of Lauryn Hills Doo-Wop (That Thing) is played. And for the first time , all night long, the crowd moves in unison, finally aware of how to react to sound. Just as that comfort sets in, a new song begins as lyrics like Gods got this, We gonna be okay, and I don’t wanna die alone, play in the background.

With features from artists like Kid Cudi, Larry Hoover and many more, his clear Wests goal with this new album is to bridge the gap between traditional music and spirituality as fans praised God by shouting Hallelujah! moments after saying Ayyye! and nodding to the beat.

This improbable mixture becomes a little more apparent as the song comes to an end, and religious hymns become more present in each song. At one time, the only sound was the choir speaking in tongues, or the supernatural spiritual language used in the church.

But that changed for the final song, as traditional wedding music was played, and a white-draped figure appeared and slowly walked across the floor of Soldier Field. The woman under the sheet is said to be West’s former partner Kim Kardashian as they recreate on their wedding day.

Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly listed the location of Kanye West’s childhood home. It has been updated.

