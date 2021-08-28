“He’s All That”, Addison Rae Can’t Match OG

“She’s all that” made every teenager swoon at the thought of finding their soul mate, even though that person was quite the opposite. Today, more than 20 years later, Netflixflips the script, well, mostly genres, for a remake of the 1999 film called Unsurprisingly“He’s all that.”

And the critics are mostly like Laney Boggs: “That’s a hell of a no.”

In the original film, athletic handsome Zack Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.) loses popularity when his hot cheerleader girlfriend dumps him for a reality TV star. To save face, he makes a bet with his pals that he can get the school “nerd” Laney (Rachael Leigh Cook) to become the prom queen. Spoiler alert! They fall in love.

In the 2021 remake, it’s Padgett Sawyer (played by TikTok star Addison rae) do overCameron Kweller (“Cobra Kai” actor Tanner Buchanan) in an attempt to make him the king of the ball.

To see this weekend:‘Candyman’, John Cena in ‘Vacation Friends’, Netflix ‘He’s All That’

“OG star Rachael Leigh Cook comes across as Padgett’s mom is a highlight,” writes USA TODAY film critic Brian Truitt, but a dancing Matthew Lillard and bad ‘Kiss Me’ remix isn’t so much. “It’s ultimately a superficial exercise without the quirky charm of the original,” he says.