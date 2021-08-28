today in history | | jonesborosun.com





Today is Saturday, August 28, the 240th day of 2021. There are 125 days left in the year. Highlight in history: On August 28, 1963, over 200,000 people listened to Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. deliver his I Have a Dream speech outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. To this date : In 1609, the English maritime explorer Henry Hudson and his ship, the Half Moon, reached present-day Delaware Bay. In 1955, Emmett Till, a black teenager from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle’s home in Money, Mississippi, by two white men after allegedly hissing at a white woman; he was found brutally killed three days later. In 1964, two days of race riots broke out in North Philadelphia over a false rumor that white police beat a pregnant black woman to death. In 1968, police and anti-war protesters clashed in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention appointed Hubert H. Humphrey as president. In 1996, the troubled 15-year marriage of Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially ended with the issuance of a divorce decree. In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin ordered everyone in the city to evacuate after Hurricane Katrina turned into a monster storm. In 2009, the Los Angeles County Coroners’ Office announced that Michael Jackson’s death was a homicide caused primarily by the powerful anesthetic propofol. In 2013, a military jury sentenced Major Nidal Hasan to death in the 2009 Fort Hood shooting that left 13 people dead. On the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s I Have a Dream speech at the Lincoln Memorial, President Barack Obama stood on the same steps as he challenged new generations to embrace the cause of racial equality. In 2017, floodwaters reached the roofs of one-story homes as Hurricane Harvey dumped rain in the Houston area for the fourth day in a row; thousands of people have been saved from the floods. In 2018, a former white police officer, Roy Oliver, was convicted of murder for shooting a 15-year-old black boy, Jordan Edwards, while shooting a car full of teenagers in suburban Dallas; Oliver was sentenced the next day to 15 years in prison. Today’s birthdays: Actor Sonny Shroyer is 86 years old. Actor Marla Adams is 83 years old. Actor Ken Jenkins is 81 years old. Actor David Soul is 78 years old. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 78 years old. Actor Barbara Bach is 75 years old. Actor Debra Mooney is 74 years old. Actor Daniel Stern is 64. Scott Hamilton, Olympic gold medalist figure skater, is 63 years old. Actor John Allen Nelson is 62 years old. Actress Emma Samms is 61 years old. Actress Jennifer Coolidge is 60 years old. Director David Fincher is 59 years old. Actress Amanda Tapping is 56 years old. Country singer Shania Twain is 56 years old. Actor Billy Boyd is 53 years old. Actor Jack Black is 52 years old. Actor Jason Priestley is 52 years old. Actor Daniel Goddard (TV: The Young and the Restless) is 50 years old. Olympic gold medalist swimmer Janet Evans is 50 years old. Actor J. August Richards is 48 Singer-rock musician Max Collins (Eve 6) is 43. Actor Carly Pope is 41 years old. Country singer Jake Owen is 40 years old. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 39 years old. Actor Kelly Thiebaud is 39 years old. Actor Alfonso Herrera is 38 years old. Actor Sarah Roemer is 39 years old. 37. Actor Armie Hammer is 35 years old. Rock singer Florence Welch (Florence and the Machine) is 35 years old. S actor Halita Grant is 33 years old. Country-pop singer Cassadee Pope (TV: The Voice) is 32 years old. Actress Katie Findlay is 31 years old. Actor / singer Samuel Larsen is 30 years old. Actor Kyle Massey is 30 years old. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis is 18 years old. Reality TV star Alana Thompson aka Honey Boo Boo is 16.

