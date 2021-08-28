How ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 1 Foreshadowed This Wild Rebecca / Bantr Twist





* Spoilers for Ted lasso Season 2, Episode 6 “The Signal” Onward! * This week’s episode of Ted lasso on Apple TV + ended with a triumph for some characters, like Nathan (Nick Mohammed) and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), and total panic for our boy Ted (Jason Sudeikis). But perhaps the biggest twist was the revelation of who Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) texted on Bantr. While fans might have been hoping Rebecca and Ted were headed for some romance, Ted lasso Season 2 Episode 6, “The Signal” revealed that Rebecca’s dream boat, quoting Rilke, is none other than Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh). The funny thing is that Ted lasso Season 1 Episode 6 actually teased a Rebecca / Sam flirtation, as well as Coach Lasso’s mental health crisis and Jamie’s growth at AFC Richmond. This week’s episode of Ted lasso should really make you want to review episode 6 of season 1 “Two Aces” for all the prefigurations of season 2 that happen in “The Signal” … The end of Ted lasso Season 2, Episode 6, “The Signal” is chock-full of emotionally cathartic moments as Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) finally figuring out how to harness Jamie Tartt’s asshole attitude for good in Nate figuring out how to take the reins. AFC Richmond while Ted suffers from a panic attack. The first echoes season 1 perfectly because Ted lasso Season 1 Episode 6 was the first time it seemed Jamie Tartt wanted to connect with the team. If that isn’t enough to make you want to dive back into the first season, Episode 6 is where the reality of Ted’s personal life begins to wash over his professional life. “Two Aces” opens with Ted realizing his marriage is over and absently gets lost on his way to work. “The Signal” ends with a debilitating panic attack hitting Ted in the middle of the game, prompting him to run off the field and directly into Sharon’s (Sarah Niles) office. When it is revealed at the end of Ted lasso Season 2 Episode 6 “The Signal” that Rebecca has been flirting with none other than Sam all this time, sounds like a gigantic swerve for Ted Lasso. However, if you go back to Episode 6 of Season 1, the moment we first see Sam and Rebecca together almost feels like a cute encounter that no one saw coming. Around the middle of the Season 1 episode, Sam walks into Rebecca’s office to ask if she’s free that night. She immediately assumes he’s asking her out and warmly tries to put him down, and he comically notes that it’s not on her mind. That said, he insists she has to have romantic overtures all the time because she’s so “adorable.” What’s crazy about this scene is that it might just be the warmest we’ve seen that Rebecca has been to one of the guys who works at AFC Richmond so far. So much so that Sam is able to convince her to witness the team’s attempt to reverse the stadium curse that night. It’s a turning point for Rebecca and it’s caused by… Sam! So now that we know that Sam and Rebecca fell in love with each other on Bantr, are there any legs to this relationship? Or is the connection doomed to fail the moment Sam and Rebecca realize who the other is? Where to stream Ted lasso

