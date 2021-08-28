Who can make social comments using horror? The ‘Candyman’ Can (Well, Jordan Peele): NPR

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

He has a hook for a hand. He’s covered in bees and we first met him in 1992.

CORNISH: “Candyman” turned into a classic horror film, and its supernatural black killer left a huge impact on Jordan Peele, who has now co-written and co-produced a sequel.

CORNISH: The new movie has the same name but a little different focus. Pop Culture Happy Hour host Aisha Harris saw the new movie, which is out today.

Aïcha, welcome back.

AISHA HARRIS, BYLINE: Hello. Thank you for.

CORNISH: Okay. This has been called the spiritual sequel to the 1992 film “Candyman”. Just remind us of the basic plot of the original film.

HARRIS: So the original movie is about a white graduate student played by Virginia Madsen. Her character name is Helen Lyle. And she becomes obsessed with this urban myth about Candyman. Now, Candyman haunts the Cabrini-Green housing projects in Chicago. And the basic legend of his story is that he was a man who was lynched during the days of Antebellum South slavery, and he’s a serial killer.

CORNISH: I saw the 1992 movie. It’s very scary.

HARRIS: (Laughs).

CORNISH: I understand that this version, however, takes place in a posh new apartment that’s actually built where the old public housing project was.

HARRIS: There’s a ton of talk about gentrification and its ramifications. And it stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Anthony. He plays this painter who, along with his girlfriend Brianna – played by Teyonah Parris – they move into one of those, you know, luxury apartment buildings near where the Cabrini housing projects were – Green. In real life, as in the film, the Cabrini-Green cities no longer exist. They have been demolished. And so there’s this discussion and this – you know, this dynamic that gentrification isn’t just about white gentrification, per se, that black millennials, upward mobile black millennials are moving as well. in these areas. There are some interesting things going on that might have been touched on in the first movie, but because it’s 2019, it all feels very, very present.

CORNISH: Right. Instead of having that kind of white protagonist, you have that kind of upward moving black characters that sort of take up the same space and not. Does this “Candyman” get his social commentary?

HARRIS: Yes and no. I think because this sort of takes place in the art world, there are some interesting conversations about what it means to use art to represent dark trauma. There are several times when the characters explain gentrification, and you must be wondering, who is it for? Anyone under 45, 50 understands to some extent what gentrification is. So the question is, like, what are we trying to say here and who is it for?

CORNISH: Does it work like a thriller? Does it work as a horror? Is it fun?

HARRIS: So Nia DaCosta, she’s the director, and she does such an interesting job here, visually. There are several death sequences that I think are really, really well shot and invented in a way. And so I think as a visual the – this movie really works for me. And I think it was sometimes, really, a little scary. I mean, it works like a thriller at times, in part because Nia DaCosta’s cinema and her eye for making these things happen in interesting ways are so sharp.

CORNISH: This is Aisha Harris from NPR, co-host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.

Thank you very much for playing with us.

HARRIS: Thanks.

