WWE Star Actor John Cena Brings Physical Skills To ‘Vacation Friends’ Comedy





WWE veteran turned movie star John Cena is increasingly featured in the comedy genre with Holiday friends, streaming on Disney + on Friday August 27. I like it because you know what you’ll get when you see the movie, Cena said at a press conference ahead of the movie’s release. I will use Super bad, The hangover, you could go on and on, you get what The hangover is about and what drew me to the script was, wow, I’m really focused on trying to be present. Holiday friends Introduces us to Marcus and Emily, played by Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji, who (you guessed it) are going on vacation to Mexico and are about to get engaged. But those plans start to go wrong when they meet fellow vacationers Ron and Kyla (John Cena and Meredith Hagner), who embody the concept of living in the moment. They say they spent all their money booking the largest suite in the resort and that Marcus and Emily, the most direct, are accompanying their vacation, drug-induced debauchery. Months after the holidays, Ron and Kyla showed up to Marcus and Emilys’ wedding without receiving a formal invitation, creating even more chaos, but now in front of their entire family as well. While Cena may not be showing off his latest and greatest WWE moves, the star praised the physical comedy written into the script by director and co-writer Clay Tarver, best known for his work on series. Silicon Valley. As a physical artist in WWE, the reason we transcend so many boundaries is that you get the action, Cena explained. I think what Clay did brilliantly in the script was provide a ton of physical comedy. So it’s also a movie that you can’t even necessarily know what’s going on with the audio, and watch the movie and laugh with it because of the sheer amount of physical comedy. Meredith Hagner as Kyla, Yvonne Orji as Emily, Lil Rel Howery as Marcus and John Cena as Ron “Vacation Friends” (Photo by Jessica Miglio / 20th Century Studios) “I hope we can be Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor” While Holiday friends doesn’t necessarily reinvent the wheel when it comes to comedy, the actors work well together, especially Cena and Rel. The story continues Because I’m also a huge wrestling fan … he really loves what he does and I think working with someone else who loves what he does, and [is] so passionate about it, it made the game easier for us, Rel said of Cena. I love that John was open to trying things out and having fun with and whatever it was, even if it was the [silliest] thing, he did. Hope we can be Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor. As far as Marcus is concerned, Rel has revealed that he enjoys playing with someone who seemingly got the hang of it but didn’t have a chance to let go. I like to play with really irritated people, Rel said. What you’re going to see throughout the movie is just that he relaxes and that’s what made Marcus really dope.

