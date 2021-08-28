Actor and curator Russell Tovey on his top cultural choices, from books to movies





Photo credit: Jason Dimmock Since his stint on stage in Alan Bennetts The History Boys and its subsequent film adaptation, British actor Russell Tovey has starred in brilliantly offbeat dramas from Being Human to Years and Years. His contagious enthusiasm for contemporary art saw his Talk Art podcast with gallery owner Robert Diament become a worldwide sensation, and now nearly two million downloads have later sparked a book of the same name. It regularly hosts art exhibitions and festivals, including Margate Now, and this month judges the Turner Prize 2021. My favorite piece of music of all time is Fleetwood Mac’s Go Your Own Way from their album Rumors. It’s stimulating, even if it’s a breakup, it makes me want to do better. Photo credit: Alamy I’m listening now to self-esteem, which is very exciting. I’m also going back to the R&B and ’90s garage now that the gyms are open, for the motivation pumping. The book that marked me the most is Madeline Miller’s Song of Achilles, which is an ancient queer Greek demigod love story. It broke my heart and made me want to write. I also loved Could Have, Would Have, Should Have by Tiqui Atencio, which is a collection of interviews with art collectors from around the world examining the stories and psychology of the collection. At the moment i’m reading Close to the Knives by David Wojnarowicz, Modern Nature by Derek Jarman and Octavia Butlers Parable series which has just been re-released. I watched Mare of Easttown I finished it in 24 hours and Jimmy McGoverns Time, which is a masterpiece. Favorite movies? Ms. Doubtfire, Jurassic Park, Flight of the Navigator, Batteries not included, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Dead Poets Society, the ones that made me want to be an actor. My favorite gallery of all time is the Peggy Guggenheim Museum in Venice. His house is eclectic and fascinating, a true domestic environment of a voracious collector with enormous personality. My most beloved piece on display is the majestic Francis Bacons Study for Chimpanzee, with its shocking pink background. The story continues Photo credit: Clearview / Alamy One of the best exhibits I’ve seen recently was Toyin Ojih Odutola at the Barbican. The narrative stories that she weaves through her work appear like little films of genius. I have been following his work for many years and am still excited for the next adventure. I can not wait to see the Hugh Steers exhibition that I organized for the David Zwirner gallery in London. Steers was an artist whose trajectory, like so many others, was cut short by AIDS. He was like a queer Edward Hopper, autobiographically exorcising his life filled with all the terrors and love of 1980s New York City in incredibly nuanced metaphorical canvases. My discovery of confinement? I paid more attention to public art as all museums and galleries were closed. Loved The Line in Greenwich which is an art trail that follows the peninsula. Favorite moments include Thomas J Price’s nine-foot sculpture Reaching Out and Larry Achiampongs audio piece in the cable cars. Photo credit: Michael W / Unsplash I would love to go back New Zealand. I played it with The History Boys almost 15 years ago and always said I would come back. But anywhere with my boyfriend and if we can take our dogs, even better. This year, however, I will likely stay in the UK and enjoy more of what Margate and the Kent Coast have to offer.

