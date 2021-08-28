Entertainment
BBC Celebrity MasterChef: EastEnders actress Sophie Thompson and her famous big sister who both met their husbands on the set of the same Oscar-winning film
She may be expanding her TV repertoire by trying her hand at Celebrity MasterChef’s cooking this week, but to EastEnders fans, Sophie Thompson will always be better known as Phil Mitchell’s evil love, Stella Crawford.
The talented actress, who also starred in Four Weddings and a Funeral, received no less than six Olivier Award nominations during her 59 years – and her on-screen talent is clearly part of the family.
Their last names can be a bit of a gift – and since the couple were raised by an acclaimed actor, it’s no surprise that Sophie’s older sister is also a very famous actress.
Emma Thompson is three years older than Sophie and has herself received numerous accolades, including two Oscars, two Golden Globe Awards and two British Academy Film Awards.
Emma, or ‘Em’ as Sophie calls her big sister, is one of Britain’s most treasured actors, having appeared in countless major Hollywood blockbusters including Love Actually, Nanny McPhee and Saving Mr Banks – but there is no rivalry between the sisters.
As Sophie once explained the MailOnline: “People assume there is this rivalry, but there isn’t.
“It wouldn’t occur to me to compare myself to her, or her to me.”
While the talented sisters have taken very different paths as an actress, with Emma preferring movies while Sophie has become an on-screen favorite for television, that doesn’t mean the two have never crossed paths.
In fact, they both met their husbands while working on the set of the 1995 Oscar-winning film, Sense And Sensibility.
Emma, who played the main role of the protagonist Elinor Dashwood, met her 55-year-old husband Greg Wise, who played dashing young man John Willoughby.
Meanwhile, Sophie’s future husband Richard Lumsden was actually playing the role of Elinor’s snobbish and obsessed brother-in-law, Robert Ferrars, when he caught his eye.
Sophie told MailOnline: “Everything went quite smoothly for me.
“Married one year; a baby the next.”
The couple went on to have a second son together, but eventually broke up in 2015, after which the actress admitted to The Times, “My so-called husbands have been second to none.
Meanwhile, Emma and Greg are still married and live in London.
Speaking on the Graham Norton show last year, Emma revealed that while filming Sense and Sensibility, Greg initially eyed Kate Winslet, who also starred in the film.
She said: “Before doing the job he went to a friend of hers who was a bit of a wizard and she said he would meet his future partner on the film.
“He assumed it wasn’t me because I was married and much older than him, so he figured it might be Kate.”
In the end, it was actually Kate who suggested he go out with Emma instead of her, Greg told The Express, describing how she: “stressed that we were made one for the other and told me that Emma’s wedding was over.
“Everything was meant to be, as my friend Helen predicted. “
Greg and Emma had a daughter together, Gaia, whom the couple had through IVF who was three when they tied the knot in 2003 after eight years together.
In 2004, they adopted a son, Tindyebwa Agaba Wise, a Rwandan orphan and former child soldier.
The couple are still going strong and Greg is set to appear in the next season of Strictly Come Dancing.
