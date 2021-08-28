Steven Seagal on hook for $ 200,000 SEC crypto fine even after moving to Russia





Seagal fined after failing to disclose he was paid to promote Bitcoiin2Gen Photo by document via Reuters

Content of the article Steven Seagal, who starred in the movie Beyond the Law, found that even moving to Russia doesn’t mean he’s out of the reach of US courts because the Securities and Exchange Commission has secured a judgment against him.

Content of the article A federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, said the SEC may go through the commercial director of Seagals in an attempt to raise more than US $ 200,000 that the actor owes the US government for not disclosing he was paid. to promote a digital token. U.S. District Judge William Kuntz on Friday signed the order authorizing the SEC to pursue collection of remaining fines, penalties and interest. Seagal had agreed to pay a restitution of more than US $ 330,000, but the actor made only one payment of US $ 75,000 and is behind on the rest, according to a letter from attorney Maureen Peyton King. of the SEC. Chris Nassif, a spokesperson for Seagal, did not immediately comment on the court order. Seagal agreed to settle allegations of commissions promised to him US $ 250,000 in cash and US $ 750,000 in tokens for promoting an initial coin offering for Bitcoiin2Gen. In social media posts, Seagal urged fans not to miss the offer. The actor settled the allegations without admitting or denying the wrongdoing.

Content of the article New Bitcoin ETF Pledges to Reduce Carbon Footprint by Planting Trees Hut 8 Mining CEO Jaime Leverton talks about Canada’s bitcoin mining boom Bitcoin Returns To $ 50,000, Shady Crypto Mining Apps Unveiled, Opensea Market Soars Seagal, who now lives in Moscow, did not respond to repeated requests from the SEC after making his initial payment, according to the commission. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a presidential decree in 2016 granting the actor Russian citizenship. Kuntz last week ordered Seagal or his representatives to appear in court to respond to the SEC. But on Friday, neither Seagal, nor his former lawyer, nor his manager appeared. After Kuntz signed the order on Friday afternoon, Peyton King asked if she could serve the papers on Kings Commercial Manager. Absolutely, yes, Kuntz said with a smile. The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Seagal, 21-mc-01797, US District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn). Bloomberg.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://financialpost.com/fp-finance/cryptocurrency/u-s-sec-wins-crypto-fine-case-against-actor-steven-seagal

