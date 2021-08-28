Star Trek Actor Tim Russ Helps Detect Asteroid For NASA Mission

“It will just find a star field on its own and it will find out where it is. You just have to type the object you want to see,” says Russ.

“After you push it down, it will move on its own towards that object,” he said. “And he’ll hold it and draw it. Then he’ll overlay the images of that object so that the object gets much bigger.” Russ explains that the overlay of the images will also show “a lot more detail” than the naked eye could ever see with the use of a telescope.

The “Star Trek” actor says you need to have the specific coordinates of the asteroid or comets so that the telescope knows where to go in the sky.

Russ says Unistellar, a brand of telescope, in partnership with a nonprofitresearch organizationSETI Institute, whose mission is to explore the origins and nature of life in the universe, has a network of citizen astronomers who regularly contribute observations from space.

He is part of that network and he was one of many to receive an email from Unistellar, he said, asking if he was willing to volunteer to help detect the asteroid Patroclus.

“Whoever is available, whoever has a clear sky and has the time will come out and do it,” Russ said. “I was available, I had a clear sky and I had a clear view of the object because there are only certain people who will be able to see it depending on where they are.”

In the case of Patroculus, the shadow of the asteroid is very small and crosses the Earth in a straight line, and if a person is not on the right track, they will not see it.

For Russ, working with NASA after his role on “Star Trek” was a coincidence. The actor has been practicing astronomy as a hobby for almost 35 years.

“The two paths kind of crossed because of the show, the fact that I’m actually doing it is a happy coincidence, but it starts from within. A person has to be interested in the subject,” he said. Russ said.