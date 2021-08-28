Johnny Depp fans shower actor besieged with love at KVIFF: we believe you





Johnny Depp made a red carpet appearance at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival where he was greeted with a wave of love and support from many fans. At this point, Depp’s ongoing legal issues with his ex-wife Amber Heard received a lot of publicity, leading many major movie studios to keep their distance from the actor. Despite the controversy, KVIFF organizers invited Johnny Depp honor the actor and stick to the decision when some people have cried foul. “We are convinced that there is what is called the ‘presumption of innocence’ that must be respected,” said artistic director Karel Och before Depp’s arrival. “If you go into some discussion without thinking about the presumption of innocence, you may be going too far, to a place that has nothing to do with why we are inviting the person. We are happy to have one so. big star in the festival, but he comes as a filmmaker, to support his work. “ RELATED: OnlyFans Bans Sexually Explicit Content Depp has since arrived at KVIFF, and fans in attendance were delighted to see him. Photos and videos of fans cheering on Depp’s arrival are spreading on social media, with thousands supporting the appearance. In one viral video in particular circulating on Twitter, Depp can be seen in the backseat of a car greeting some nearby fans. With the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor close enough to hear them, one fan clearly states, “Johnny, we believe you. We believe you, Johnny.” You are warriors. You are all amazing soldiers. Thank you! Be blessed!

– Johnny Depp, a few minutes ago pic.twitter.com/2oww2znQRH – carp (@salveogvm) August 26, 2021 Depp, clearly moved by the support, grabs his heart and thanks the fans. He leans in and says, “You are warriors. You are all warriors. You are all amazing soldiers. Thank you. Bless you.” Another video reveals Depp’s initial arrival on the red carpet with onlookers greeting him with tremendous applause. Depp smiles and greets the cheering fans, and at one point, a close-up reveals the actor uttering the word “Wow”. The actor should certainly be aware of the online support he receives regularly, but it seems even he was surprised to see such a large crowd rooting for him in person. JOHNNY DEPP HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/hdthxTzTrR – b (@ j0hnnycdpp) August 27, 2021 This all stems from the very public feud between Depp and Aquaman actress Amber Heard, with whom he had a brief but tumultuous marriage. After the couple divorced in 2017, Heard would later claim that Depp had been physically abusive towards her during their marriage. Depp says the allegations cost him major roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic beasts franchisees. He filed and subsequently lost a libel lawsuit against a British tabloid which called him a “woman’s beater” because of the charges, although he has a pending lawsuit against Heard personally in the United States. During this legal battle, Depp’s attorneys have released evidence that has helped convince many fans that he is innocent of the allegations. This includes audio recordings of Heard who allegedly admitted to being abusive towards Depp and police body camera footage that appears to contradict an allegation of domestic violence. Fans have since requested that Heard be fired from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, although in vain, and have always called for #JusticeForJohnnyDepp by supporting him on social networks. Depp’s latest film, Minamata, does not yet have a release date set in the United States by MGM. The director and Depp both suggested that the studio intentionally bury the film because of the actor’s “boycott” in Hollywood. Depp has certainly suffered some pretty big career setbacks over the past couple of years, but film festivals like KVIFF by his side could put him back on track to return to Hollywood. You can find out more about the festival on the official website of Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Topics: Sexual misconduct

