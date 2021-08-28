Two-time Oscar nominee actor Jonah Hill gives perspective, comedy lesson, to humorless surf reporter: “Hope you enjoy the journey of learning how to be funny!”

Adventure awaits!

Where was the last place you does not have to feel safe, comfortable? Of course, there’s the obvious: Superbank on a Saturday (or any day), Foodland in December, Peter Schroffs Instagram.

About that, eh?

Despite all the welcoming aspects of surf camps, there are few, if any, places where an LGBT person can truly be themselves in the ether of surfing.

But, that is changing.

Gay surf camps are on the rise.

Let’s examine.

Brazil

With all the passion fruit Brazil has to offer, from carnival Capoeira swings to gorgeous drag dolls, Gay Surf Brazil’s Brazil Eco Journeys offer might be the best.

The literature on the site promises the following:

Always wanted to surf but were too afraid of not fitting in?

Gay Surf Brazil is THE LGBT Surf Camp in South America.

This annual event started in 2013 as a partnership between Brazil Ecojourneys and Gay Surfers, a social media platform for LGBTQ surfers that connects the community and helps fight homophobia in surfing.

Since then, we’ve brought together aspiring and seasoned surfers from the LGBTQ community around the world for a week of surfing and fun with friends.

Gay Surf Brazil is open to all skill levels, from absolute beginners to more advanced surfers.All community members and allies are welcome!

Costa Rica has long been known as the Switzerland of Central America. Gay Costa Rica described their recent pride parade like this,

“While Costa Rica may not be the hemisphere’s leader in gay rights, the scene in San José during Pride Weekend July 2-3 showed a different attitude. towards the gay bisexual and transgender (LGBT) lesbian community. The streets of San José were filled with members and supporters of the LGBT community… .. Drag queens, leather men, traditional dancers and even puppies decorated in rainbow clothes took to the streets to show. how the attitude towards the LGBT community is changing.. “

Iguana Surf Camp is based in Tamarindo.

According to their site, “Tamarindo’s gay nightlife is also growing. Glitters Fest in Tamarindo was held in April at a bar called Pacfico. It was a huge costume party with DJs, tarots, jugglers, drums, a drag performance, and of course lots of glitter! The best costume also won an award. The whole town of Tamarindo was sparkling that night! The next one is already in preparation. Rumors Bar recently hosted a pride event with a great drag show and top DJ. It’s sure to repeat itself!

If Costa is your go-to spot, keep an eye out for saltwater crocodiles lurking in river mouths. They are the first non-discriminatory social inclusives and don’t care whether you are gay, straight, bi or trans as their golf ball-sized incisors grab your limbs and spin them like a half-time piata in a Quinceaera.

the Canary Islands

Before the Spaniards decided to draw their swords and drive their flag poles inland across the Canaries, they were inhabited by the North African Canarii who called Tamarn Island, or “Land of the Braves.”

The island of Gran Canaria is an impressive mix of Spanish buildings, streets, cafes and North African landscapes.

Spain 7 Degrees describes its gay surf camp in Gran Canaria as “aweek of surf, sun, energy and fun with friends in Maspalomas, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands.It’s time to learn and improve your surfing level with LGBT friends from all over the world on the super coast of Gran Canaria.We offer different levels of courses depending on your skills. From beginner surfers to intermediate surfers, everyone will learn to surf and enjoy the ride. For the pros, we’ll need to drive around 30 minutes to catch the right waves. “

Noosa Heads, Australia

In 2017, Safari Surf Adventures hosted an LGBT surf camp in Noosa with coaching by “LGBT Lawyer“and two-time world girl finalist Serena Brooke.

This 7-night all-inclusive educational surf trip offers a unique opportunity for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender surfers to experience the highest level of surf coaching by professional surfers at one of the most popular surf spots in the world. world. Noosa Heads, Australia is a world famous adventure travel surfing destination known for its expansive beaches and colorful bays. This is the perfect place to hone your surfing skills in the stunning crystal clear waters bordered by a subtropical rainforest. ”

The trip does not take place this year but Safari Surf was quick to respond to a request:

“Our location in Costa Rica is always open for our LBGTQ friends and we get a lot of traffic there. Or if you want to bring a group, we can certainly create a fun all-inclusive vacation package for you! ”