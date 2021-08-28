How Marlon Brando’s Streetcar Named Desire Gave Us A Method

The method game has gained a bad reputation in recent years. Too often, he is responsible for the erratic behavior of actors, both on and off the set. This goes for unhealthy weight fluctuations (see Robert De Niro gain 60 pounds for Angry bull), to the actors remaining in the character at all times (Daniel Day-Lewis in anything), to a simple serious fault (Dustin Hoffman verbally harass and even slap Meryl Streep on the set of Kramer vs. Kramer). All of this can make you forget very easily that, when it entered the scene shortly after WWII, the Method game was nothing short of a revelation. The first major instance of Method acting in the cinema, Marlon brandoStanley Kowalski’s turn in A tram named Désir, may well be the most influential performance in film history.

To fully understand Brando’s impact, it helps to know what the method is beyond antics. His main goal is for an actor to get into the head of the character he is portraying on a deep emotional level. It was developed in two major variations by actors Lee strasberg and Stella adler. Strasberg’s approach is better known, and he was later called the “father of methodical theater”. For him, the actor needed to establish direct links between his own life and that of the character. Instead of important character developments, the actors had to think of actual personal experiences that would naturally stimulate appropriate reactions during a scene. This technique is known as substitution, and it allows for emotional responses that seem real rather than laborious. Around these natural emotions, the actor can then make conscious improvisations to fully embody what he feels. One of the many important figures who studied under Strasberg was Elia Kazan. Kazan would soon become known for directing many early Method actors in films that showcased their talent, including the Brando-directed 1951 adaptation of Tennessee Williams‘ to play, A tram named Désir.

Brando himself, on the other hand, studied under Adler. Adler disagreed with Strasberg’s basic ideas, even calling the substitution technique “sick and schizophrenic”. Rather, for her, the actor needed to find the truth in the script himself. To do this, the actors had to become familiar with the circumstances surrounding each scene, studying anything that can help them better understand their character’s motivations and tasks. Once they gain a deep enough understanding of their character’s situation, the empathy that grows between the character and the actor should allow for a genuine sense of emotion. As in Strasberg’s variation of the Method, this raw emotion (although obtained by different means) is then employed in calculated improvisations. Adler further emphasizes that the choices made by the actor in this improvisation should seek to attract as much attention and stimulate as much audience interest as possible.

So it’s no wonder that Brando is so fascinating in Tram. Kazan film follows Vivien leigh as Blanche DuBois, a mentally ill schoolteacher whose visit to her sister is complicated by her sister’s animal husband, Stanley (Brando). Leigh was a classically trained actress, and while her performance is strong in itself, it serves to contrast Brando’s method and bring out the differences between the two styles. Before Method, there was a certain quality of politeness in acting cinema, especially in Hollywood. A character might lose his mind, just as Blanche ends up doing in this film, and yet the viewer feels like the actor still keeps his cool. This is not to demean the classic Hollywood acting game. There have been plenty of powerful performances before Brando, but Method brought a certain credibility, a depth of feeling that feels real despite (or perhaps because of) his over-exaggeration. It is very clear that Brando is not afraid of being ugly in Tram, and thus he is able to fully resign himself to Stanley’s ugliness.

Brando’s Stanley is always covered in sweat, oil, grease, whatever slime is available. There is a danger to his presence, an unpredictable violence that seems genuinely sensitive to his surroundings. Even so, he is nothing but a well-rounded individual. Adler’s effect on Brando can be seen, as his goal always seems to be to complete a number of tiny tasks that one would expect Stanley to actually do, with violence being something more that escapes his conscious control. Brando tries to find something to do with his hands under every emotional interaction, from smoothing his clothes to carefully opening a beer. Stanley’s simple minute-to-minute motivations are therefore still visibly apparent. He never waits to exert his violence on those around him as dictated by the script, but lives and breathes. Whether it’s just chewing a toothpick or having a temper tantrum, Brando’s improvised choices make the most of every moment, enriching that sense of life and giving Stanley a presence that is both compelling. and convincing.

See Brando in Tram today, we have the impression of seeing a contemporary actor in a classic film. Certainly his performance was essential in bringing The Method to the screen and, with it, reshaping popular conceptions of acting to this day. The behavior of De Niro, Hoffman, Day-Lewis and others like them confirm this. So where does all the erratic behavior come into play? We can point out the play in Adler’s variation on learning the circumstances of the character. Some actors have taken an extreme approach in this regard, going way beyond Brando’s equal priority to trivial daily chores and Stanley’s more dramatic moments. It is said that the extreme approach helps the actor to become more anchored in a character, but at what cost? The ugly truth is that Brando helped popularize a method that has always been used to allow bad behavior. There are examples of method actors going above and beyond without hurting themselves or others (such as De Niro’s time as a taxi driver to prepare for Taxi driver), but many other cases seem to involve the destructive alternative. Thus, the public perception of the acting method is damaged, and the only way to heal it might be for more actors to view the method as an artistic ideal rather than an excuse.

