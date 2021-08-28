Today’s Famous Birthdays List for August 28, 2021 Includes Celebrities Jack Black, Shania Twain





Best celebrity birthdays on August 28, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Jack Black, Shania Twain and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on August 28, and find out an interesting fact about each one. Ringo Starr and his wife, Barbara Bach, arrive at his 81st birthday celebration, Wednesday July 7, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Actress Barbara Bach turns 75 Fun fact: her brother-in-law is rocker Joe Walsh. FILE – Shania Twain performs a medley at the American Music Awards on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. Twain will be 56 on August 28. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP, File)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Singer Shania Twain turns 56 Fun fact: Received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011 Discover other celebrities born in Canada Actors Jack Black, from left, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan pose for photographers as they arrive at the ‘Jumanji The Next Level’ film premiere in central London on Thursday 5 December 2019 (Photo by Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP)Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP Actor Jack Black turns 52 Fun fact: Black once attended UCLA but dropped out before graduating Discover other celebrities who were guest stars on The Office Jason Priestley arrives at the Jingle Ball on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Actor and director Jason Priestley turns 52 Fun fact: is from Vancouver, BC In this October 8, 2018 photo, LeAnn Rimes performs during “An Opry Salute to Ray Charles” at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey)PA Singer LeAnn Rimes turns 39 Fun fact: Rimes is from Jackson, Mississippi Cassadee Pope arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN (AP Photo / Sanford Myers)PA Singer Cassadee Pope turns 32 Fun fact: once appeared on an episode of Degrassi: The Next Generation More celebrities with birthdays today Actor Sonny Shroyer (The Dukes of Hazzard) is 86 years old. Actor Marla Adams (The Young and the Restless) is 83 years old. Actor Ken Jenkins (Scrubs) is 81 years old. Actor David Soul (Starsky and Hutch) is 78 years old. Actor Debra Mooney (The Practice, Everwood) is 74 years old. The Osmonds singer Wayne Osmond is 70 years old. Actor Daniel Stern is 64 years old. Actress Emma Samms is 61 years old. Actress Jennifer Coolidge is 60 years old. Actress Amanda Tapping (Stargate: Atlantis, Stargate SG-1) is 56 years old. Actor Billy Boyd (Lord of the Rings) is 53 years old. Actor Daniel Goddard (The Young and the Restless) is 50 years old. Actor J. August Richards (Kevin (probably) saves the world, Angel) is 48 years old. Eve 6 singer-bassist Max Collins is 43 years old. Actor Carly Pope (Outlaw, 24) is 41. Country singer Jake Owen is 40 years old. Actor Kelly Theibaud (General Hospital) is 39 years old. Actor Armie Hammer (The Lone Ranger, The Social Network) is 35 years old. Florence Welch from Florence and the Machine is 35 years old. Actress Shalita Grant (NCIS: New Orleans) is 33. Actress Katie Findlay (How To Get Away With Murder) is 31. Actor Samuel Larsen (Glee) is 30 years old. Actor Kyle Massey (Cory in the House, Thats So Raven) is 30 years old. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild) is 18 years old. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) (Here Comes Honey Boo Bouh) is 16. Other popular or historic birthdays on August 28 Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, philosopher Elizabeth Ann Seton, 1st American Saint Jack Kirby, cartoonist Scott Hamilton, Olympic skater (63) Janet Evans, Olympic swimmer (50) with the Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com Fun Facts About Past Celebrities (Associated Press) Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth Mac Farlane Marc Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alain Alda Betty Blanche Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert An Overview Of Lists Of Fun Facts Related To Movies And TV (Associated Press) Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory : Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities who were guest stars on The Office 88 Canadian-born celebrities Oscars hosts since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love More fun facts about the movie: Dirty dance | to shout | Romeo + Juliet | The Grand Lebowski | I know what you did last summer | The phantom menace Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? Follow me on Facebook for the latest news by clicking the Like button below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/entertainment/2021/08/todays-famous-birthdays-list-for-august-28-2021-includes-celebrities-jack-black-shania-twain.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos