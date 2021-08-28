Entertainment
Today’s Famous Birthdays List for August 28, 2021 Includes Celebrities Jack Black, Shania Twain
Best celebrity birthdays on August 28, 2021
Birthday wishes go out to Jack Black, Shania Twain and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on August 28, and find out an interesting fact about each one.
Actress Barbara Bach turns 75
Fun fact: her brother-in-law is rocker Joe Walsh.
Singer Shania Twain turns 56
Fun fact: Received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011
Discover other celebrities born in Canada
Actor Jack Black turns 52
Fun fact: Black once attended UCLA but dropped out before graduating
Discover other celebrities who were guest stars on The Office
Actor and director Jason Priestley turns 52
Fun fact: is from Vancouver, BC
Singer LeAnn Rimes turns 39
Fun fact: Rimes is from Jackson, Mississippi
Singer Cassadee Pope turns 32
Fun fact: once appeared on an episode of Degrassi: The Next Generation
More celebrities with birthdays today
Actor Sonny Shroyer (The Dukes of Hazzard) is 86 years old. Actor Marla Adams (The Young and the Restless) is 83 years old. Actor Ken Jenkins (Scrubs) is 81 years old. Actor David Soul (Starsky and Hutch) is 78 years old. Actor Debra Mooney (The Practice, Everwood) is 74 years old. The Osmonds singer Wayne Osmond is 70 years old. Actor Daniel Stern is 64 years old. Actress Emma Samms is 61 years old. Actress Jennifer Coolidge is 60 years old. Actress Amanda Tapping (Stargate: Atlantis, Stargate SG-1) is 56 years old. Actor Billy Boyd (Lord of the Rings) is 53 years old. Actor Daniel Goddard (The Young and the Restless) is 50 years old. Actor J. August Richards (Kevin (probably) saves the world, Angel) is 48 years old. Eve 6 singer-bassist Max Collins is 43 years old. Actor Carly Pope (Outlaw, 24) is 41. Country singer Jake Owen is 40 years old. Actor Kelly Theibaud (General Hospital) is 39 years old. Actor Armie Hammer (The Lone Ranger, The Social Network) is 35 years old. Florence Welch from Florence and the Machine is 35 years old. Actress Shalita Grant (NCIS: New Orleans) is 33. Actress Katie Findlay (How To Get Away With Murder) is 31. Actor Samuel Larsen (Glee) is 30 years old. Actor Kyle Massey (Cory in the House, Thats So Raven) is 30 years old. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild) is 18 years old. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) (Here Comes Honey Boo Bouh) is 16.
Other popular or historic birthdays on August 28
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, philosopher
Elizabeth Ann Seton, 1st American Saint
Jack Kirby, cartoonist
Scott Hamilton, Olympic skater (63)
Janet Evans, Olympic swimmer (50)
with the Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com
