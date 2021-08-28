Entertainment
Chvrches: Screen Violence review full of fighting spirit | Chvrches
In 1992, the American film teacher Carol J Clover publishes Men, Women and Chain Saws: the genre in the modern horror film (Princeton University Press). There, she introduced the concept of the Final Girl, a female protagonist who survives the bloodshed to face the slasher in the final scenes. If the last girl is heroic, she is also a problematic figure, kept alive by the filmmaker because of her sobriety or chastity while other women who have more fun take the ax. The sequel makes the final victory of the Pyrrhic girls anyway.
Half-way Screen violenceIntense, Chvrches fourth album, a song called Final Girl puts the well-worn horror trope to more personal use. Lauren Mayberry, spokesperson for the Glasgow synth-pop trio, doesn’t want to end up in a body bag. In 2019, Chvrches co-wrote a huge melody, Here with me, with Marshmello. DJ EDM then worked with Chris Brown, the rapper convicted of violently assaulting Rihanna.
Chvrches tweeted their dismay. The trolls came down with rape and death threats. Chvrches stepped up his security and moved on, reflecting on the entertainment industry’s moral compass and his own mortality. (Covid obviously helped with that, too.)
As the song Final Girl quietly considers the ins and outs of stardom, Mayberry wonders if she should scream. Elsewhere, she has nightmares, immune to the comforts of lullabies. They read my rites, she sings on a song called Violent Delights.
Basically, Chvrches is an indie band from Glasgow, a band that has put their mastery of synth euphoria into the big international pop leagues. They’ve faced trolls before. Although Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty now regularly wrestle with factory-made EDM-pop franchises comprised of female singers, all the more Love is Dead LP of 2018, their formative years in the underground have always provided this trio with a sharp and sometimes dark side. This is no longer an advantage, but the characteristic feature of this pugilistic album.
A great icy game recorded by the three members in isolation until they can be brought together for singing and finishing, Screen violence doubles the tropes of the film, gets closer to the horror writer John Carpenter for the remixes. It presents the best tribute of Cure de Chvrches, How not to drown, in duet for the main man of Cures, Robert Smith, now back in demand as guest singer of validation (cf Gorillazs Strange timez) while delays afflict Cures’ 14th album and their the bassist is leaving.
Of course, screen violence isn’t limited to ’80s videos. It embraces the distortion of screen reality in our hands, as well as the fun of escape: schlocky horror can still be a thing. enjoyable travel activity.
Inner horrors, self-doubt, regret, disillusionment are all present and correct here too, as Mayberry reflects on her own past behavior on the album bookends, Asking for a Friend and Better If You Dont. . Even though Chvrches takes care of the rest of the world, this is a very personal album for the singer-songwriter. I would have liked to reach out to my mother more, she sings on Lullabies. Through it all, she comes out swaying like that last girl. Mayberry even bleached her hair blonde in a playful way as a tribute to all those low budget, high performing movie heroines.
Then there is another living nightmare: being gassed by society, along with your intimate partner. Chvrches has a song that absolutely nails that too: The Massive Hammer Looking Arena He said she said, a two-handed in which he plays mind games with her Mayberrys. It echoes the edicts of culture at large. Be thin, but not too thin. Drink, but don’t be a mess. It’s all in your head, he sneers. I feel like I’m losing my mind, retorts Mayberry, not without reason. If the sound of Chvrches can be bombastic, it serves a massive theme.
