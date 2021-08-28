“Something Borrowed” Turns Someone Blue – The Denver Post

Dear Amy: My friend Jill is getting married next week. This celebration had to be rescheduled several times, due to COVID.

I’m excited for her, but got an update from her this morning which made me very angry and hurt.

Jill sent me a picture of her last fitting (the veil and all), where she was wearing a delicate pearl necklace that I lent her to try on as her “something borrowed.”

Although she had said before that she wanted to try out the look before committing, she seemed excited about it.

Earlier, she told me that she thought the necklace was too much and that she was going to wear a pair of her sister’s earrings instead!

All I could say was, “Your marriage, your decision.

I was already disappointed that I hadn’t been chosen to be a bridesmaid.

I thought that would be a way for me to continue to be a part of the ceremony. She doesn’t know, but I left her the pearls in my living will.

I might not be Jill’s closest friend, but seeing my offer rejected at this point feels like a slap in the face!

If she didn’t want to wear the necklace, why pose with it and send a photo?

Usually I would tell him how hurt I feel. But marriage matters are tricky, and with the pandemic affecting this one so much, I feel like I have to tiptoe around.