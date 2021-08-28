Netflix brings drama to life for fourth and final season





We did not hear the last of the passengers on Flight 828. Netflix announced the popular television series “Manifesto” will return for its fourth and final season. The news arrived on Saturday (8/28) in a nod to the plot of the show which focuses on the mysterious Montego Air flight 828. The drama follows a group of passengers who land on what appears to be a routine flight between Jamaica and the United States. However, once the wheels hit the tarmac, travelers land in a world that has aged five years since they first embarked. “Manifest” was canceled by NBC in May although it remains a consistent top 10 on Netflix, which airs reruns (and performs well inUSA TODAY “Save our Shows” Poll). “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined the global outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters and the team that work so hard to bring it to life,” said the executive producer. Jeff Rake in a press release. we can reward fans with the ending they deserve endlessly moves me. “ The best of Netflix:50 best TV shows to watch on Netflix right now Season 4 will be the original first season of “Manifest” which will be exclusively on Netflix. The streaming platform has also saved shows like “You,” which originally aired on Lifetime and “Lucifer,” which first aired on Fox (the final season on Netflix arrives in September.) Following:5 Reasons NBC’s ‘Manifest’ Might Be the Only Successful ‘Lost’ Impersonator USA TODAY television reviewer Kelly Lawler wrote that the series is a copycat of the 2004 hit series, “Lost,” but has qualities that give the series resistance. “The show’s greatest strength is its simplicity. Just because it’s a genre show doesn’t have to be too complicated,” Lawler writes. “The supernatural conundrum of what happened to the plane drives a season-long arc, but each episode also has a ‘mystery of the week’ that’s much more down to earth.”

