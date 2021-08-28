Columbus Underground Wins 11 Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Journalism Awards

The results of the annual statewide journalism competition hosted by the Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Chapters were officially unveiled yesterday, and Columbus Underground won 11 more awards this year, adding to the growing list of awards.

Award-winning journalists, freelancers, articles, photos and topics are listed as follows, along with links to the original articles and photos:

Three First Prizes

Best General News Site

Columbus Metro

Best Editorial / Critical Writing

Opinion: Columbus has bigger problems than broken windows

by Taijuan Moorman

Best investigative report

Columbus is surrounded when the Spanish flu infected Ohio

by Jesse Bethea

Eight second prizes

Best Political Report (Series)

Reports underway following the George Floyd protests

by Taijuan Moorman

Best Art / Entertainment Story

The politics of protest art

by Taijuan Moorman

Best Business / Technology Story

Should the restaurants have reopened? Workers weigh

by Susan Post

Best medical / scientific history

Concerns Raised About Proposed Power Plant on OSU Campus

by Brent Warren

Best Editorial / Critical Writing

Opinion: DeWine has always been a problematic favorite

by Walker Evans

Best Online Still Photographer in Ohio

Photography for small businesses and local restaurants

by Susan Post

Best photography

Food photography News and opinions on local restaurants

By Susan Post

Best Art Critic

SoHud Street Art revisited

by Jeff Regensburger

Congratulations to all the writers, freelancers, photographers and editors recognized in this year’s awards! Columbus Underground representatives will officially receive the awards aboard the Belle of Cincinnati Riverboat at an upcoming awards luncheon on October 2.

Columbus Underground is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2021. Our work is made possible through the financial support of our advertisers, sponsors, event partners and most importantly our readers. If you would like to directly support Columbus Undergrounds’ journalistic mission, please consider purchasing a ticket for our Columbus Coffee Festival or make a direct donation via Donorbox. Thank you!