Daily Express: entertainment stream

The Breakfast Club: 1985 Judd Nelson Film Trailer

The Breakfast Club is still one of the most iconic teenage dramas of all time to this day. John Hughes directed the film, which spawned the coming-of-age genre. It featured five characters with a simple script and a compelling story. The most problematic member of the quintet was John Bender, played by Judd, who stars in a new movie Iceland Is Best. Judd spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk on the creation of the ethereal Iceland Is Best franchise and the future of The Breakfast Club franchise.

Watch Judd Nelson in Iceland Is Best at a special Q&A screening at Everyman Cinema here Judd was eager to talk about the movie he’s arguably best known for, despite being asked about it regularly for the past 36 years. He shouted over the phone, “I was very lucky to be able to ride a very fast horse, I was just lucky I didn’t fall!” It was an honor and a privilege to be able to participate. “ After The Breakfast Club – and other Hughes films such as St Elmo’s Fire and Pretty In Pink – Judd and his fellow young actors were considered part of the Brat Pack; a group of young stars destined for greatness in Hollywood. Although the press has firmly shone the spotlight on actors including Andrew McCarthy and Molly Ringwald, Judd gave Hughes all the credit. He said: “I think Hughes wrote a script that had so much stuff in it… it was so dense. “I always thought you had to start by thinking that every script is like Hamlet… if you’ve asked a question and you don’t have a satisfactory answer, you haven’t read it enough. It will reveal itself to you if you keep watching it. It will reveal itself to you.

Judd plays Mr. Sonquist, a poetry teacher in Iceland

“And with Hughes… he had these things in there.” When I first read this script that day, it was unlike anything I had ever seen. This is a discussion film for adults. “’There’s no sensationalism – well, maybe the dancing in the middle – but for the most part it’s believable that it happened. ‘” Despite Judd’s almost divine vision of Hughes’ creativity and direction, he added that The Breakfast Club was born out of teamwork, starting with him and his compatriot Emilio Estevez. He revealed: “For four hours Emilio and I read the four [Hughes’ Breakfast Club] scripts. “He was really a collaborator. Others may use the word but they are not collaborators. He did not say: “Improvise! He said he wanted the dialogue to sound real, as he thought it would. He said it should be true to the speech. John liked it, even though the script supervisor wasn’t that enthusiastic about it. We all worked for John. “ It’s that specific style of direction, encouragement and creativity that would be lacking in any kind of The Breakfast Club follow-up or sequel, Judd explained.

The Breakfast Club was directed by John Hughes and starred Nelson, starring Molly Ringwald

“And that’s why,” sighed Judd. People would ask Judd, “Hey, is there going to be a sequel or a remake?” “Over the years people would ask, ‘Hey, is there going to be a sequel or a remake or? “After a moment of silence, Judd said,” It’s another matter when he’s away. It’s nothing then. The mark is him. “ When asked if he would ever appear in The Breakfast Club 2 if offered to him, he set the record straight. Judd said, “Well that would be different. While I wouldn’t deny that I could, I don’t think Hughes would be a bad choice. Hughes is what makes it all possible. He is the most important part of it all. It wouldn’t be possible without him. “ Judd’s passion for his former director seems to be a running theme in his career.

Judd Nelson star in Iceland is the best

Iceland Is Best hits theaters next month and was written and directed by Max Newsom – a man Judd considers “incredibly intellectual”. In the film, Judd plays Mr. Sonquist, a poetry teacher guiding a young woman, Sigga (Kristin Audur Sophusdottir), in her desire to leave Iceland for California. Speaking of being interested in the film for the first time, the 61-year-old said: ‘So I read the script because there is Iceland in the title – I loved the script. . It’s a very clever movie. I met Max Newsom, the director. He’s very smart. His ability to explain and discuss almost any topic is remarkable. He can explain and discuss almost anything. “ Judd revealed how “fascinated” he was with the almost Robin Williams / Dead Poet’s Society role.

Although the Hollywood star packs a punch in his short role, it seems curious that he accepts such a small role in the film. Thereupon, he retorts: “I think it’s a cliché. It is not possible to have small roles with only small actors. You have to keep this in mind: any role serves the same purpose as the original material. Whether you’re onscreen or not, the actors don’t really decide. “Movies, as we know them, are pretty much created in post-production. It is important to have the right parts. You need to treat each role as an integral part of the larger story. Then you can drop everything where it can. “ The Breakfast Club is available for streaming on Amazon prime Video now. Iceland is Best will be released on September 8. Buy tickets for a special Q&A screening at Everyman Cinema here