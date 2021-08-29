Dear Hollywood, please stop making Ted Bundy movies

Connect with us

With the release of No man of god, it’s fair to ask Hollywood to stop doing Ted bundy movies and TV shows. The film, directed by Amber Sealey and written by Kit Lesser, premiered at the Tribeca Film Fest in June and has just hit theaters. It revolves around the series of conversations that FBI Special Agent Bill Hagmaier (Elijah Wood) had with serial killer Ted Bundy (this time played by Luke Kirby) during the years 1984-89.

As of this writing, No man of god holds a solid 79% over Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have pointed out that the film doesn’t offer much revealing in terms of new information, but does something particularly new with the oft-withdrawn story of serial killer Ted Bundy, his crimes, his trial. or the years he spent in prison. However, the performance is particularly strong and convincing and generally enough to go beyond the basic presentation.


Still, audiences could be forgiven for mixing this Ted Bundy film with one of the myriad adaptations recently released or currently in the works. There are a huge number of movies and TV shows that shine the spotlight on the brutal serial killer who least deserves such attention. It’s time for Hollywood to wean its addiction to Ted Bundy.

Why Hollywood is obsessed with adapting Ted Bundy

Chad Michael Murray Ted Bundy American Boogeyman

Hollywood making movies and TV shows about dirty topics and scandals is nothing new. Mankind has thrived on gossip and scandalous stories for millennia. The obsession with serial killers isn’t particularly new either. When HH Holmes, widely regarded as America’s first serial killer, was arrested for his gruesome murder spree in 1895, he gained rapid and widespread notoriety. Newspapers across the country, and even international newspapers, covered his trial, and people at the time eagerly consumed reports and stories of his bloody crimes. Likewise, the fascination with Jack the Ripper lasted even longer, with the mysterious killer prompting questions about his identity since 1888.

Yet the proliferation of “real crime” and serial killer-centric stories has been exponential in recent years, with Ted Bundy as the lead. This can arguably be attributed to the rise of streaming platforms, especially the genuine crime-obsessed Netflix, whose need for massive amounts of original content and an ever-growing audience has driven the service to. streaming to produce hordes of fast and cheap crime documentaries. No matter what the time, audiences will always be tuned in to the vulgar and salacious, and streaming services know it. As long as they keep making Ted Bundy documentaries and serial killer series, someone will always be there to watch them.

Still, that doesn’t answer why people watch in the first place. Entertainment has always been drawn to the darkest corners of human nature because people are. In the same way that watching a horror movie allows a viewer to experience a terribly cathartic situation from the safety of their own home, movies and TV shows about serial killers allow people to explore human behavior. dark and aberrant without any repercussions. There is a strange kind of fascination in trying to understand the psyche of someone like Ted Bundy, someone whose mind has gone so badly, so far from what most normal, honest people could possibly conceive of. For the vast majority of people, committing crimes of the horrific nature of serial murder is a completely foreign urge. To explore how a mind can get so twisted while looking so sane is to dip its toes into dark waters without risking falling into it.

This is especially true for Ted Bundy, who at first glance seemed to have it all: charm, a relative appearance, and an articulate manner. Bundy’s story also featured a number of weird and flashier elements, such as his decision to represent himself in his own trial. Add to that her multiple semi-successful escape attempts and her marriage to the seemingly normal and balanced Carole Ann Boone who married Bundy even after his conviction, and it’s all a recipe for a made-for-Hollywood story.

Ted Bundy’s story has been told too many times

Fascination or not, however, you could argue that the Ted Bundy story has been told far too many times. More than 20 scripted films or documentaries based on Bundy have been released, with two Ted Bundy films releasing in 2021 alone withNo man of godandAmerican Boogeymanboth are coming out this year. And it is even withExtremely mean, incredibly evil and vileand Bundy and the Green River Killerboth just released in 2019.

Movies aren’t the only projects on Bundy either; There are also a lot of episodic stories about the serial killer. Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes hit Netflix in 2019, while Ted Bundy: Falling in love with a killer hit Amazon Prime Video in 2020. We could add to thoseTed Bundy: Monster Spirit, Ted Bundy: serial monster, Ted Bundy: an American monster, In defense of, and Ted Bundy: what happened?, among others, all released within the past four years. His story has been told. And say. And say.

At this point, there is hardly any way to add to its story or approach it from a unique perspective. Every drop of intrigue that could possibly be squeezed out of Ted Bundy’s story has been squeezed out of it, and any new information regarding his case has long since dried up. Few, if any, Ted Bundy movies, documentaries, or TV series offer anything new, even from a distance, and they haven’t in years. It is soil that has been retreaded so often that the proverbial grass has worn away until the dirt has worn away into nothing but dead rocks underneath. Frankly, telling the Ted Bundy story is the least interesting thing a filmmaker or documentary maker can do.

The danger of making Bundy a cult antihero

No Man of God Ted Bundy Luke Kirby

Beyond the fundamental issue of Ted Bundy being a worn and uninspired subject, there is a moral question to be asked regarding the wisdom of giving so much attention to a serial killer. Make no mistake about it, despite so many plans from Ted Bundy having “monsterIn the title, Hollywood has long romanticized Ted Bundy. While the best Ted Bundy movies and shows are content to retread old ground, the worst try to paint him in a sympathetic light, showcasing his alleged beauty and charm. This is especially prevalent in biopics which inevitably always feature an actor far more handsome than Bundy ever was and tell them to play Bundy’s questionable charisma, withExtremely mean, incredibly evil and vile a particularly notable offender in this regard. Hollywood loves to play Bundy as a ladies’ man, a suave, charismatic charmer who swept women aside.

The truth is, Ted Bundy was relatively straightforward and indescribable, and his charm was a mirage. Bundy was a meticulous misogynist who couldn’t hate women just because he didn’t see them as emotionally-worthy beings to begin with. “Women are possessions“Bundy said in an interview.”Beings enslaved, most often, to males. Women are commoditiesThe idea of ​​”owning” women is a common thread of his beliefs. The charm he cast was nothing more than the false light of an anglerfish attracting prey. He was a complete empty space, a diagnosed psychopath who felt no remorse or the horrible things he did. “I don’t feel guilty about anything,” he said. “I’m sorry for the people who feel guilty. “

Hollywood’s insistence on continually positioning Ted Bundy as handsome and charismatic endows him with qualities normally attributed to leading men and protagonists. But there is a danger in reframing Bundy as a cult antihero, as it softens and mitigates the fact that he was truly monstrous, his bland human skin is an envelope to hide the completely dead rot within him.

Even the judge at his trial was fooled by Bundy’s disarming surface normality. “Take care of yourself young man“, he said, just before sentencing Bundy to death.”It is a tragedy for this tribunal to see such a total waste of humanityhe lamented, except that the judge had not referred to the multiple women whose lives had been cut short by Bundy, but to Bundy himself. Even after endless hours of testimony documenting the horrific crimes of Bundy, the judge focused on Bundy’s welfare, not the women he killed. This is a microcosmic example of why Hollywood’s obsession with Ted Bundy, and the killers serial in general, is so misguided, upside down and macabre, not least because many of its victims’ immediate family members are still alive. No man of god is one of the few Ted Bundy films to be directed by a woman, it still offers nothing more than to perpetuate the idea that the story of a serial killer deserves to be in the spotlight without end. Hollywood’s obsession with Ted bundy Stop.

