Second Bell Festival celebrates local cuisine, music and landscapes | Entertainment





This weekend’s nightlife destination is South Knoxvilles Suttree Landing Park, which was taken over by the Second Bell Festival to host the organization’s annual music festival. With its picturesque view of downtown Knoxville and its proximity to the Tennessee River, Suttree Landing Park helps create a relaxed atmosphere for local musicians, comedians, restaurants and vendors to showcase their work. The main attractions are the two stages, which face each other but are 500 feet apart. On these stages, festival-goers sit, stand and dance in the grassy area between stages while local bands perform. Music from the stage can be heard throughout the park, but the festival has taken care to prevent sound from entering residential areas in South Knoxvilles. Some people have purchased VIP tickets for the festival, which gives them access to covered sections with tables and chairs on either side of the grassy area. Further down the stages, festival-goers can find port-a-potties (for when nature calls) and a variety of local food trucks (for when nature calls again). The local restaurant scene is represented by Oakwood Craft BBQ, Burgerrito and CJs Tacos. This latest vendor appears to be a fan favorite, as several festival-goers have raved about its dining options. Shelby Smith, a doctoral student in retail, hospitality and tourism, spoke of her enthusiasm for CJs Tacos. [CJs] is one of my favorite food trucks I have ever had, said Smith Next to the food trucks is a line of other local organizations, including UT’s own radio station, 90.3 The Rock. Knoxville City Councilor Tommy Smith has also booked a booth to solicit his re-election campaign. Finally, the festival wouldn’t be complete without the construction of several pop-up bars, which sell beer and margaritas from the local Sugarlands Distilling Company. While the festival seems to draw a crowd of mostly middle-aged to older adults, the proportion of young adults seems to gradually increase as the sun goes down. Regardless, people have come from near and far to attend this festival, including UT alumni David Thompson and his wife Crystal Jordan, who made the trip from Maryville, TN. The atmosphere at the festival is really cool, and we’ve seen vendors that we love, especially CJ’s [Tacos] and the sugar lands [Distilling Company], Jordan said. The scene of Second Bell is one of summer lounging and lounging. Janet Barden, UT Alumni and current elementary school teacher, feels the festival offers an important oasis from the heaviness of the past year and a half. It’s fun to see people you don’t normally see, especially after a pandemic, Barden said. Sarah Daughtery, a UT alumnus and current third-grade teacher, echoed Bardens’ sentiment and expressed her desire to host more events like Second Bell. I think it’s great that we could have something like this, and I just wish there were more! Knoxville is a truly artistic city, said Daughtery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.utdailybeacon.com/city_news/entertainment/second-bell-festival-celebrates-local-food-music-scenery/article_2a111776-085a-11ec-b870-0741efa1e5c9.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos