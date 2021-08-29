Hugh Jackman says Hollywood insiders warned him about the X-Men

Wolverine Actor Hugh Jackman said people he knew in Hollywood after landing the role of Wolverine in X Men warned him that the film would likely be a failure and that he would have to audition for other roles before its release.

In an interview with Collider about his most recent film, Reminiscence, Jackman reflected on some of the advice Hollywood insiders gave him about staring in a comic book movie in 2000, long before the massive success Marvel movies enjoy today. As Jackman notes, this was a time when studios didn’t take superhero movies very seriously.

… There have been battles all along, that’s for sure. I remember people I knew in Hollywood… a couple of other people who knew about it, were like, “Dude,” Jackman said. I finished in February and it came out in July. They were like, “Make sure you have another job. The word on the street is that they see him as a failure. And it’s okay. Right now, you’re a star in a movie in Hollywood, aren’t you? Don’t tell them it’s a comic. It does not mean anything. Just say you’re a star in the movie, and you’re at least going to audition, then try to book something before it comes out, and they’ll give you another chance.

The comments are a testament to the extent of comic book-inspired movies today. Not only did the original X-Men film gross almost $ 300 million and marked the start of an eight-film series for the iconic character’s Jackman, but the film set the stage for the success of the Sam Raimis Spider-Man films. man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe that followed.

Jackman’s last leading role in Reminiscence is that of Nick Bannister, a private investigator in a dystopian future, who relives memories to solve his cases. The film is written and directed by Lisa Joy and is now in theaters and on HBO Max.

Source: Collider