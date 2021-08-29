147th Grange Fair Brings A Variety Of Food, Entertainment And Rides To Center County | State College News





For nearly 150 years, Center Halls Grange Fair has brought caramel apples, amusement park rides, farm animals, and music to Center County. Spectators sat in rows of benches on Saturday afternoon as Altoona-based band Bone Jacked Band performed classic rock hits on the last day of the fair. The Foire de Grange, now in its 147th year, drew hundreds of vendors and thousands of customers to the area daily from August 20-28. Each night a different headliner was featured, such as country singers Eddie Montgomery and Gabby Barrett. Many vendors park motorhomes at designated locations throughout the fair, setting up tents and selling their products, clothing, furniture and artwork throughout the day. Chad Schlemmer, who has been a vendor at the fair since 2012, buys and sells metal signs and garden decorations. He said the atmosphere of the events is what keeps him coming back. It brings in a lot of money in the region, Schlemmer said. People from all over are staying here. Schlemmer said he stayed in his motorhome for the duration of the show. Some fairgoers have said they believe the festivities, including the Grange Fair 5k, family line dancing and animal dress-up contest, are a way out of the coronavirus pandemic. Barb Homan said campers came from all over Center County to do something fun. I think people are just excited to come back, Homan said. Homan said she had been a food vendor at the fair for 19 years, first selling pies and now rolled ice cream. Many festival-goers said food was their favorite part of the festivities, including Scott Kennedy. He said he was a first-time salesman at the Lewistown Grange Fair selling screws, tools and other hardware. Kennedy said the fair allows people to come together who haven’t seen each other for months. Everyone from this region comes to meet people they haven’t seen [all year], says Kennedy. For boss Barbara Cogan, the Barn Fair has become a tradition, she said. She and her husband Bob live in New Jersey but said they return to the fair every year. See the family, the food our kids love, Barbara said. It just strengthens the sense of community. People have been doing this for generations, and the only time they see people at the fair is during the fair. Bob Cogan, who has been coming to the fair since he was a baby, said bringing the community together is what makes the event special. [Fairgoers are] your neighbors for a week, said Bob. Then you don’t see them for a year, and then you become neighbors again. MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE On Sunday, the Center for Equity at State College Area High School will host the kickoff of the Bone… If you would like to submit a letter to the editor, click here. TP submit

