State budget includes funding to support UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report

UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report first received state funding as part of the 2021-2022 California State Budget, providing financial support for in-depth analysis of diversity in television and television. Hollywood cinema.

The Hollywood Diversity Report team produces two reports each year on diversity in Hollywood with a spring report focusing on movies and a fall report on television. The 2021 report is the eighth installment in the UCLA Work and Employment Research Institute’s annual study series.

In July, $ 250,000 from the 2021-2022 California state budget was allocated to the Social Sciences Division of UCLA’s College of Letters and Sciences to support the annual report, said Wendy Carrillo, member of the California Assembly that sponsored the bill, in an email. declaration.

The Hollywood Advancement Project of the Social Sciences Division produces the report, which aims to analyze diversity and representation in film and television, identify current initiatives to increase representation, and consider the impacts of diversity and representation. increasing inclusion in industry and the media.

The Diversity Report debuted in 2014 and has since followed a similar analytical method, said Darnell Hunt, dean of social science and lead author of the report.

The report examines movie data for the top 200 films at the global box office, but omits non-English language films to identify hiring trends in Hollywood and what the subsequent impact is on the global box office, Ana said. -Christina Ramón, Director of Research. and civic engagement for the social sciences division and the co-author of the report.

One finding from this year’s report was that 2020 films written or directed by women had more diverse casts than their white male counterparts.

The Spring 2021 Film Report looked at the top 200 films at the box office and streaming platforms in 2020, Ramón said. Trends have shown that larger blockbuster movies slated for release in 2020 have been pushed back to 2021 or 2022, resulting in an increase in the streaming of smaller films and a greater mix of independent films, she said. added.

The report also found that smaller films were more diverse and that viewers were still drawn to them, Ramón said. She added that the report showed films with various distributions to be profitable.

“So no matter if (viewers) see it in the theater or at home, they want to see that kind of diverse content,” she added.

The change in 2020 has shown that things are diversifying, said Hunt, who is also a professor of sociology and African American studies.

“The big question is when the things behind the camera start to follow… the directors, the executives, that sort of thing,” Hunt added. “This is the area that is really going to be a challenge for the industry, I think, because it hasn’t done a very good job of diversifying the camera.”

This increase in state funding will also help the relationship grow further, Ramón said. In previous years, sponsors have helped support the Hollywood Advancement Project and its Diversity Report, she added. Going forward, the project plans to use the funding to expand the data to include streaming services, support the students they hire to streamline the analytics process, and help pay for the data.

“This funding certainly helps us develop the report as needed, as it takes a lot of work. It’s a lot of labor-intensive work, and so… the funding will help us hire more students, ”Ramón said.

The funding is part of a larger investment by the State of Hollywood, in addition to Senate Bill 144, to combine state increases with the current film and television tax incentive program with workforce equity plans and diversity reflecting the state in film and television, Carrillo says.

Carrillo said the Hollywood Diversity Report contains the data needed to make the change.

“Film and television are part of California’s DNA, and representation matters,” Carrillo added.

Contribute to reports by Genesis Qu, editor.