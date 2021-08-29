Orlando Bloom is “grateful” for surviving the near-fatal fall of 1998 – The Hollywood Reporter





Orlando Bloom reflects on a dangerous fall that resulted in his crushed spine, more than 20 years after it happened. The prince voice actor and Carnival row The star shared several photos of him cycling at various points in his life on his Instagram on Friday. In the first photo, which dates from 1998, Bloom can be seen wearing a back brace while smiling over his shoulder at the camera. “It’s me in my corset circa 1998 about 3 months after I fell from 3 floors and crashed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis,” the actor wrote in the caption of the ‘picture. “I am grateful every day for my limbs who allow me to push my limits and live my life on my nerves (more secure now). “ The actor had previously mentioned his serious injury in a 2005 GQ Profile, telling the magazine that the fall had “informed everything in my life.” “Until you’re about to lose it, you don’t realize it. I used to drive motorcycles and cars like everything was a race track; it was ridiculous. It wasn’t because I thought it was cool; it was just because I liked living on the edge. But I got cold. Bloom’s near-fatal injury was the result of an attempt to climb onto a roof terrace by jumping on a failing waste pipe. The actor, who fell from three stories, shattered his vertebrae, with the doctor at the time telling him “he was not sure how severe the damage to the spinal cord was.” “Until then, I didn’t have a healthy appreciation for life and death – that we are not invincible,” he says. “I’ve been to dark places in my mind. I realized that either I will walk again or I will not. Bloom spent a few weeks in the hospital before going out on his own with titanium pins in his spine. Despite his injury, and as evidenced by his Instagram photo, the actor immediately got back to riding. But that choice had its own consequences when Bloom returned to the hospital to have the pins removed. The doctor found them all fractured and shattered with a pin too deep to pull out. “I had done things right away,” he recalls. “I went straight back in, man.”

