Review: Thoughtful Jams of a Cohesive Dead & Company in Front of Large Crowd at SPAC

The legacy that Dead & Company secured was on full display Friday night at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Band leader Bob Weir and the drummers of the original Deads duo anchor the traditional and ancient sound of the band. They are juxtaposed carried by the young and serious energy of guitarist John Mayer, who is no longer cutting his teeth in front of us, but as he showed us on Friday, has fully arrived.

It started with a classic Shakedown Street opener. A slow, dragging tempo that seemed to struggle at first, but quickly established itself as the intended groove. In fact, that was the tempo of most of the show.

He followed up with Bertha, again slow and seemingly lazy. But once you embrace this slow, unhurried approach and stop wishing for it to move faster, you embrace and appreciate Weirs’ transformation as an older statesman. For those who know old Bertha as being energetic with the promise of muscle flexing bass and drums, that doesn’t happen with this band anymore. Instead, you get a melody flowing peacefully with some pretty currents.

Certainly, Dead & Company pursued ambitious ideas, ventured away from song structures, and scored many jams. Her sweet spot, as in They Love Each Other, was a smooth, weathered groove of camaraderie.

He played West LA Fade Away and Scarlet Begonias with a freshness that the original Dead struggled with in his later years. Weir, who has been playing PSPC for decades when garden seats cost less than nine dollars, turned his singing into a master of storytelling. Its inflections, its accents, its discreet intensity transcend secular norms in one-act pieces. He delivered ballads like Peggy-O and the beautiful song-poem Days Between perhaps his best song of the night with the control and depth that reflect his years on the mic.

Mayer gets better every year, and it was a fantastic show. He works hard, no longer feels like a guest, and rarely delivers over the top appropriately, but far reaching when it’s time.

The group is also split between the three members of the Grateful Dead, two drummers and Weir and Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist John Chimenti. You can sometimes feel their collective younger energy pushing back the restraint of Weir and the soft-hitting drummers. But they are a great unit and seem to be having fun.

Scientists have been pondering the value of having space and drums at every show for half a century. Why not have it all the other shows? Or three times per tour? But at each show? It wasn’t necessary on Friday night, except for the thousands of people who ran for drinks or to use the bathroom.

Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzman are no longer a source of excitement for the group. They are there, and they can be felt, but they don’t push the group with the roaring thunder they once wielded during their fiercest days. Weir is probably not asking for anything more than the small amount they deliver. But you have to wonder what lively and energetic percussion could bring to the show.

There were some bouncy be-bop moments during Help on the Way, and a lively, upbeat swing during Cumberland Blues, where Weir handed over control to Chimenti and Mayer, who showed their chops a bit.

For the most part, there were no Herculean feats or moments on top of a mountain. Instead, the sold-out crowd of 25,000 were treated to some really good, thoughtful jams and consistent teamwork from one of the biggest jam groups today. . As Dead & Company performs a traditional Grateful Dead concert, it transformed the feel of the songs’ subtlety, organically, into their own space. Band members may continue to change in the future, but the music may never stop.

