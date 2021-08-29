Entertainment
Tiger Queen of Hollywood Tippi Hedrens Apparently domesticated lion once attacked his own daughter Melanie Griffith
A chance encounter with a tiger or lion is most people’s worst nightmare, but not Dakota Johnson’s grandmother, Tippi Hedren, whose love for big cats borders on obsession.
Nicknamed the “Tiger Queen of Hollywood,” Tippi Hedren not only loves big cats, but lives with 12 to 15 of them at a time in his Beverly Hills home.
Hedren’s unusual love for big cats began while filming in Africa in 1969. There she visited a wildlife sanctuary and was inspired to make the 1981 film “Roar”.
She would have to raise the cubs herself for the movie, and that was the start of a love story for life between the 90-year-old woman and her big cats.
But this adventure was not without flaws. During the shooting of the film which would be dubbed “the most dangerous movie ever to make”, 70 members of the team, including Hedren’s husband, Noel Marshall, were injured.
In 1971, she was featured in LIFE magazine, which featured photos of felines roaming her Beverly Hills home. What seemed to her and her husband to be unbeatable ideas at the time now makes her cringe. The Daily Mail reports that she has writing in his memories:
“It wasn’t until many years later that I learned how naive and stupid we were.”
Although it is reported that 70 people were injured during the film making, Hedren refutes the claims, saying that only about seven people suffered serious injuries.
She says her then husband was in the hospital so many times, but not because of anything fatal. The disaster did not spare even his beloved daughter Melanie Griffith, however.
Griffith was scratched on the face, right next to his eye, by a young lion and had to undergo reconstructive surgery.
Hedren herself suffered a fractured leg and deep scalp injuries, while de Bont, their cinematographer, had to undergo 220 stitches on his head after a lion scalped him.
She returns to the modeling scene and this time she is a model for automatic watches and new Gucci jewelry.
Despite the damage, Hedren hasn’t given up on her love for big cats, and today she lives in the animal sanctuary she created – the Shambala Preserve in California.
Hedren’s famous actress granddaughter Dakota johnson confirmed that her grandmother still lives with her cats and although they are not as numerous as before, there are still quite a few.
She says that at the time of her birth their numbers were reduced and it was much safer than at the beginning. Town and Country magazine reports that Johnson will have noted:
She’s 13 or 14. There were about 60 cats, and now there’s only a couple.
Hedren, who has spent more than a decade on the covers of magazines like Life and Glamor, took a 6-decade hiatus from modeling to focus on the movies.
She’s back on the modeling stages, and this time she’s modeling for Gucci’s automatic watches and new jewelry. These she presents as she shows off her prowess in palmistry and crystal ball reading.
