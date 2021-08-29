Paralympian Jessica Heims enjoys the Olympic Village

Jessica Heims, former Cedar Rapids Prairie coach and UNI star, enjoys life in Tokyo as she prepares to compete in the Paralympic Games. Heims competes on Saturday night on record. (Photo submitted)

Editor’s Note: Jessica Heims is a former Cedar Rapids Prairie and UNI Swisher athlete competing in her second Paralympic Games. This is the third of his reports from Tokyo.

TOKYO This morning I woke up in my cardboard bed.

Yes, that cardboard bed. I slept in the sustainable Japanese bed design that sent the world into an Olympic frenzy this summer.

As of last week, nearly 5,000 Paralympic athletes, including myself, officially live in the infamous Athletes’ Village.

After five long years, the Paralympic Games are finally back, and no one is more excited by the excitement of the Games than us, the athletes.

After spending a few days adjusting to the time changes, we found our temporary home in the Tokyo skyline. Competitions have been underway since the opening ceremonies ended on August 24, so our days now consist of routines designed to help us be successful in our own upcoming competitions.

Paralympic Games athletes have some freedom in the Olympic Village, but must wear masks when in close proximity to other athletes. (Photo submitted)

On an average day, the Paralympic Village is a wild ride. After we wake up around 6 a.m., my roommates and I take our daily COVID-19 tests. These samples are taken via saliva tubes and deposited in the village offices for analysis. Shortly after filing, we open a Games-approved app on our phone and submit our head temperatures, symptoms, and close contact list. These are monitored daily to ensure that any possible viral exposure is detected immediately.

Once our tests have been passed and the forms submitted, we can finally head to the village dining room for breakfast. The two-level building houses a multitude of buffet lines for all types of meals in the world. Our popular choices include French toast with orange zest, watermelon and cinnamon oatmeal.

Dining room chefs feed thousands of athletes and team staff at every meal, but they still manage to provide a fast-paced, socially aloof feed. In addition to the spaced buffet lines, each table contains plastic dividers between the seats to allow athletes to remove their masks for safe eating.

Once our breakfast is finished and digested, we head to the transport area to load up for training. The USA team trained at many venues during our two and a half weeks here, and as of this week we are finally able to use the competition venue. The site, known to the public as the Olympic Stadium, has the official competition track as well as a full training track next to it which is used for warm-ups and preparation.

As a discus thrower, I train on the pitch on the warm-up track and use the ring to improve my technique. The mornings are hot and humid, so at the end of training we are all ready to head back to the village and find some air conditioning.

Lunch is the same as breakfast, except this time there is a higher buzz in the air due to the results of the morning competition and the excitement for the finals later in the day. the night. We finish all our meals and return to our rooms to rest before the day continues.

We are allowed to roam freely in the village, which includes hot spots such as a shopping center and a fitness center. Among other shops, the square offers places to buy souvenirs, buy complementary shoes and have hair and nails done.

We love to travel here with our friends and have an afternoon of exploring. Along the way, we try to trade sports pins with athletes from other countries and see who can put together the largest collection.

At night, we finish our last meal of the day and set up camp for the live competitions. The sun is setting early in Japan, so we can watch the stadium go into a completely different energy under the lights. The tower that houses Team USA has recovery rooms, snack rooms and lounges that allow us to gather (masked of course) to cheer on our friends through the television.

Athletes can only visit the venues in which they compete, so we rely on reverse channels to get a glimpse of other sports like swimming, goalball or wheelchair basketball.

Once the competitions are over for the night, we all say goodbye to each other and look forward to the return of our teammates to the village. We are proud of them, regardless of their time, distance or location. Team USA is family and we will celebrate with each other as one.

My friends and I are going our separate ways to go to bed around 10pm as we wish the city of Tokyo a wonderful night.

How lucky we are to be in such a wonderful place.