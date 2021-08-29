Artist K Ryan Henisey Resurrects Hollywood Jesus With Public Art Grant | Associated press





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 28, 2021– Jesus is coming back. Iconic symbol is once again roaming the streets of West Hollywood with new art project from award-winning artist K. Ryan Henisey. The artists Jesus 3.0 The project reinterprets the figure of Christ with nods to pop art, queer culture and other performative works. Henisey is currently appearing in a series of performances walking the streets of West Hollywood as WeHo Jesus. A climactic art exhibition is scheduled for April 2022 at the TAG Gallery in Los Angeles. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210828005020/en/ Award-winning artist and City of West Hollywood arts recipient K. Ryan Henisey presents Rainbow Jesus from ‘Jesus 3.0’, a series of public pop art performances. [Photo Credit K. Ryan Henisey & Socks Whitmore] Jesus 3.0 is an eerie read of Christ that focuses on the joy of summer while incorporating today’s topics through pop and performative art, explains Henisey. Each Jesus costume has its own unique personality, reflecting the beauty of West Hollywood, the creative city, and the core values ​​we share as a community. Whether it’s encouraging others to be kind or tackling serious topics like mental health, there is a nod to this art that inspires joy and hope. Appearing in caftans and ornate dresses, Heniseys WeHo Jesus is a colorful take on the legendary figure. His Pina colada and La Bamba Jesus costumes, for example, use brightly colored prints to invoke summer, while Black lives matter and Jesus Mental Health Awareness each strikes lower tones. Much love and care has been invested in each Jesus, continues Henisey. Katie Bright designed each separate panel of her custom kaftan to Jesus Mental Health Awareness, for example, and I hand painted the names on Black lives matter Jesus, recording unarmed black and brown people killed by police in the United States from 2021 to 2013. The Henisey-led public art performances are a semi-collaborative art project, working closely with resident clients, LGBTQIA + and West Hollywood photographers and artisans such as Katie bright. There is so much joy behind Jesus 3.0, says Bright, an accomplished artist and designer. Ryan’s vision makes the connection between the history of the city and what we are today. Jesus Mental Health Awareness, our collaboration for the project, use my Crazy world designs to reinterpret the classic Jesus look with a bit of rock and roll. Jesus 3.0 is inspired by the works of the late artist Kevin Lee Light, who roamed West Hollywood and the surrounding area dressed as Rainbow Jesus for about a decade before his death in 2017. Light is remembered for playing Jesus in music videos and for films. and television. Hensey ( @kryanhenisey ) is one of five recipients of a 2021 City of West Hollywood Performing Arts Grant. He is President of TAG Gallery in Los Angeles, Founder of Pattern and matrix providing creative, public relations and management services to artists and organizations, as well as publisher and founder of Quarterly homosexual magazine. Henisey’s works of art have been exhibited in galleries and institutions across California, at the Garrotxa Museum in Spain, and recently made their debut in China. Jesus 3.0 appeared throughout August in the city of West Hollywood. Each performance included Henisey in disguise as Jesus walking the streets of the Creative City for at least two hours. Sightings in local shops and restaurants were common. Photos with Jesus 3.0 continue to be encouraged. An exhibition dedicated to the art of Jesus 3.0 will be exhibited at the TAG Gallery, April 2022. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210828005020/en/ K Ryan Henisey for Pattern & Matrix. [email protected] 424-326-3446 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MUSIC ARTS / MUSEUMS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Pattern and matrix Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/28/2021 3:25 PM / DISC: 08/28/2021 3:25 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210828005020/en

