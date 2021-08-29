Carnival in the park is about the unity of the Newton Daily News community





Terry Sallis doesn’t want people to hesitate to come to the Carnival in the park, which is why the organizers continue to offer everything for free. Entertainment? To free. Activities? Free too. The food? Let’s go. It’s all free. We do this for several reasons: it’s for the children and it’s also for the unity of the community, said Sallis. In this climate that we have right now, it is important that we do all we can to bring people together. We were becoming so polarized that we no longer speak to each other. We don’t know each other anymore. The eighth annual carnival in the park will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Aurora Park in Newton. Presented by Integrated Treatment Services and Montana Mikes Steakhouse, Carnival is a way for the community to get to know each other in a fun, family-friendly environment. Sallis, Executive Director of ITS, is delighted that guests can enjoy snow cones, burgers and hot dogs, face painting, live music and more. This year, the Waterloo Flavah Band and Newton’s Sears Band. Face masks won’t be mandatory, but Sallis hopes people choose to wear them; Regardless, he said organizers would not throw anyone out for not wearing a mask at the carnival. Carnival in the Park also celebrates diversity, which Sallis says is hard to accept these days due to polarizing attitudes. At carnival, Sallis encourages people to have fun and embrace their community. Brooklyn Henderson, office manager of ITS, said there was a lot for people to do. Other festive summer events like the Iowa State Fair, Henderson said, can be prohibitive for some families. The emphasis on free entertainment allows anyone to participate in the fun, which Henderson says is a strong selling point. Henderson, a racing driver, will also be able to show off her beautiful automobile. We also have a lot more games and bounce rooms this year, Henderson said. I have been there for the past two years. And it’s fun every time I’ve been there. It might be called a carnival, but Sallis hopes attendees feel like they’re at a block party, a place where people living in the same community come together and recognize everyone as a person. We are more alike than we are, says Sallis, and the carnival atmosphere is proof of that. We need to start talking to and interacting with each other, Sallis said. We are talking To each other but we don’t talk to each other To each other We try to bring people together. The community is becoming more and more diverse, and that is our reality. The fact that this is happening is something we have to accept. This year’s carnival supporters include: Hawkeye Mutual Insurance Association, Marion County Bank, Great Western Bank, Des Moines Valley Golf Club, The Parent Partner Program, Cappys Tire & Auto Service, NAMI, Discover Hope, Newton YMCA, Newton Police Department, Newton Fire Department and County Sheriffs by Jasper Bureau. Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 6560 or [email protected]

