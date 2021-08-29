Dumb Brother Star Actor Matthew Mindler Dies at 19 – The Hollywood Reporter





Matthew Mindler, who is best known for his role in Our silly brother, died at the age of 19, Hollywood journalist confirmed. The former child star was first reported missing by local authorities and the University of Millersville, where he was enrolled in first grade, on Thursday, August 26. In a letter to the student body obtained by THR, the university confirmed that Mindler was found dead. “It is with a sorrowful heart that I inform you of the passing of Matthew Mindler, 19, of Hellertown, Pa., A freshman at Millersville University. Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time, ”the email read. “A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Millersville University police and area law enforcement have been looking for him ever since, ”University President Daniel A. Wubah said. “This is a time of mourning for the family, our campus and the community. I ask the campus community to come together to support each other and our students during this difficult time. “ According to the statement, Mindler was found on Saturday morning in Manor Township near campus before being transported to Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation. Local law enforcement and university police have been looking for the 19-year-old since late last week, with calls for help in locating his whereabouts shared on social media. Mindler was best known for his appearance in the 2011 film Our silly brother alongside Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel. Additional credits include an episode of As the world turns and the short film Frequency with his most recent credit in the 2016 TV movie: Chad: an American boy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/matthew-mindler-our-idiot-brother-star-dead-at-19-1235004695/

