James Jordan “Cried Every Day” Because Of His Father’s Death

James Jordan admitted to mourning the death of his father Allen daily for a year.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star said it was the “worst thing” he has ever experienced.

James, 43, said his grief began when it was discovered that his father’s cancer was terminal.







James Jordan says he “cried every day for a year” because of his father’s battle with terminal cancer (YouTube / ITV)

He and his family sadly buried Allen in April of this year and James says he’s still upset “every day”.

James Jordan talks about his grief

Speaking on ITV1’s Loose Women, James said, “I think I started crying the day I found out he was going to die, so I cried for about a year.

“So obviously we lost him and you start crying again.”

“It’s the worst thing I have ever experienced.”







James describes Allen as his “hero” (Photo credit: YouTube / Loose Women / James Jordan)

He added, “I cried pretty much every day for a year. And I have no shame in saying it. My father was one of my closest friends and I will miss him every day.

“I don’t think it will ever be okay, maybe it will get less painful, I hope. But every day, even now, I still think about it and still get angry. “

Hard fight

James first spoke to fans about Allen’s poor health in early 2020.

The professional dancer said doctors first diagnosed his father with a stroke after he started having seizures.

However, in July of last year, James confirmed that Allen had been told he had an inoperable brain tumor.

At the time, the father-of-one said it was “the news we dreaded”.







James is married to fellow Strictly alumnus Orla Jordan (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James continued on social media: “We have been told that it is not advisable to operate because of where the tumor is and that it would not make much of a difference, even if they do. could. The end result is, it’s terminal.

“They say that with chemotherapy and radiation, we could get lucky and spend a year with him.

“As I write these lines, tears are streaming down my face as I am sure many of you have the same love for your parents.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, James was often unable to visit Allen in the hospital.

“Always my hero”

He passed away in March of this year, with James confirming, “My father became an angel at 8:05 am. I will miss him forever. My father will always be my HERO. RIP daddy.

James appeared on Friday’s episode of Loose Women alongside Judge Strictly Craig Revel Horwood.

The couple joined panelists Coleen Nolan and Denise Welch in a discussion of grief and ‘male grief’.

Speaking further about Allen’s death, James said, “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, but unfortunately it happens to a lot, a lot of people. It will happen to everyone at some point.

“As my father would say, unfortunately that is part of life and he wouldn’t want me to be like I was six months ago.

“I think that’s part of the reason I can at least talk about it now, because six months ago I was literally in tears because it’s so hard and so raw.”

