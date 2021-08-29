Entertainment
James Jordan “Cried Every Day” Because Of His Father’s Death
James Jordan admitted to mourning the death of his father Allen daily for a year.
The former Strictly Come Dancing star said it was the “worst thing” he has ever experienced.
James, 43, said his grief began when it was discovered that his father’s cancer was terminal.
He and his family sadly buried Allen in April of this year and James says he’s still upset “every day”.
James Jordan talks about his grief
Speaking on ITV1’s Loose Women, James said, “I think I started crying the day I found out he was going to die, so I cried for about a year.
“So obviously we lost him and you start crying again.”
“It’s the worst thing I have ever experienced.”
He added, “I cried pretty much every day for a year. And I have no shame in saying it. My father was one of my closest friends and I will miss him every day.
“I don’t think it will ever be okay, maybe it will get less painful, I hope. But every day, even now, I still think about it and still get angry. “
Hard fight
James first spoke to fans about Allen’s poor health in early 2020.
The professional dancer said doctors first diagnosed his father with a stroke after he started having seizures.
However, in July of last year, James confirmed that Allen had been told he had an inoperable brain tumor.
At the time, the father-of-one said it was “the news we dreaded”.
James continued on social media: “We have been told that it is not advisable to operate because of where the tumor is and that it would not make much of a difference, even if they do. could. The end result is, it’s terminal.
“They say that with chemotherapy and radiation, we could get lucky and spend a year with him.
“As I write these lines, tears are streaming down my face as I am sure many of you have the same love for your parents.”
Read more: Loose Women Fans Call for Change as Craig Revel Horwood and James Jordan Join Panel
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, James was often unable to visit Allen in the hospital.
“Always my hero”
He passed away in March of this year, with James confirming, “My father became an angel at 8:05 am. I will miss him forever. My father will always be my HERO. RIP daddy.
James appeared on Friday’s episode of Loose Women alongside Judge Strictly Craig Revel Horwood.
The couple joined panelists Coleen Nolan and Denise Welch in a discussion of grief and ‘male grief’.
Read More: James Jordan Sparks Confusion As He Throws Huge Daughter Ella Tattoo
Speaking further about Allen’s death, James said, “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, but unfortunately it happens to a lot, a lot of people. It will happen to everyone at some point.
“As my father would say, unfortunately that is part of life and he wouldn’t want me to be like I was six months ago.
“I think that’s part of the reason I can at least talk about it now, because six months ago I was literally in tears because it’s so hard and so raw.”
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.
Sources
2/ https://www.entertainmentdaily.co.uk/tv/james-jordan-admits-he-cried-every-day-for-a-year-as-he-opens-up-about-dads-death/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]